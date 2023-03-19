Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 21

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 21-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $7,195,000 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1561 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,485,000 6446 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $1,799,900 Hidden Valley Est 1039 Deep Woods Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,675,000 Legends Ridge Sec 5 329 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $1,650,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 5212 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,635,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 1733 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Governors Club The Ph 7 24 Missionary Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,573,525 Littlebury Sec2 3216 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,559,812 Kings Chapel Sec11 4727 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,505,723 Stephens Valley Sec7 6072 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,479,245 Daventry Sec3 3173 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,463,495 Littlebury Sec2 3220 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,442,800 Westhaven Sec59 519 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $1,413,977 809 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $1,325,000 Cool Springs East Sec 11 542 Hope Ave Franklin 37067 $1,265,900 Annecy Ph1 1116 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,225,000 Westhaven Sec 11 462 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $1,187,890 Terravista Sec1 5224 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $1,184,015 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 143 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,177,171 St Marlo Sec1 6050 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,164,830 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 944 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Derby Glen Close 211 Derby Glen Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,140,676 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 948 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $1,102,880 St Marlo Sec1 6043 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Avalon Sec 1 449 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067