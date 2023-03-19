Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 21

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 21-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$7,195,000
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1561 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,485,000
|6446 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,799,900
|Hidden Valley Est
|1039 Deep Woods Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,675,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 5
|329 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,650,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5212 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,635,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5
|1733 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Governors Club The Ph 7
|24 Missionary Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,573,525
|Littlebury Sec2
|3216 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,559,812
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4727 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,505,723
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6072 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,479,245
|Daventry Sec3
|3173 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,463,495
|Littlebury Sec2
|3220 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,442,800
|Westhaven Sec59
|519 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,413,977
|809 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,325,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 11
|542 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,265,900
|Annecy Ph1
|1116 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,225,000
|Westhaven Sec 11
|462 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,187,890
|Terravista Sec1
|5224 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,184,015
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|143 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,177,171
|St Marlo Sec1
|6050 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,164,830
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|944 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Derby Glen Close
|211 Derby Glen Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,140,676
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|948 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,102,880
|St Marlo Sec1
|6043 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Avalon Sec 1
|449 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067