Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 21

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 21-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$7,195,000Rosebrooke Sec 11561 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$2,485,0006446 Temple RdFranklin37069
$1,799,900Hidden Valley Est1039 Deep Woods TrlBrentwood37027
$1,675,000Legends Ridge Sec 5329 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$1,650,000Meadow Lake Sec 35212 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,635,000Tuscany Hills Sec 51733 Ravello WayBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Governors Club The Ph 724 Missionary DrBrentwood37027
$1,573,525Littlebury Sec23216 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,559,812Kings Chapel Sec114727 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,505,723Stephens Valley Sec76072 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,479,245Daventry Sec33173 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,463,495Littlebury Sec23220 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,442,800Westhaven Sec59519 Drummond StFranklin37064
$1,413,977809 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$1,325,000Cool Springs East Sec 11542 Hope AveFranklin37067
$1,265,900Annecy Ph11116 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,225,000Westhaven Sec 11462 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$1,187,890Terravista Sec15224 Terra CtFranklin37064
$1,184,015Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42143 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,177,171St Marlo Sec16050 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,164,830Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2944 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$1,150,000Derby Glen Close211 Derby Glen LnBrentwood37027
$1,140,676Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2948 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$1,102,880St Marlo Sec16043 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Avalon Sec 1449 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067

