Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,500,000
|7740 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,083,703
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9314 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,600,592
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|Sweetleaf Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,593,940
|402 Bridge St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7580 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,600,000
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 2
|400 Legends Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,596,484
|Grove Sec 14
|9112 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,310,000
|Lenox Park Sec 2
|264 Stratton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,990,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4
|5158 Hereford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|4227 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,785,959
|Annecy Ph1
|1021 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,550,000
|Thompson Tim M
|2080 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,516,200
|Littlebury Sec2
|3224 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,478,400
|Littlebury Sec2
|3219 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,448,588
|Waters Edge Sec6
|Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,389,155
|Westhaven Sec59
|507 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,455
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2705 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,303,380
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|161 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Longwood Sec 1
|916 Cherry Grove Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,250,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|119 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,940
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|616 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5116 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,165,000
|6676 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,158,800
|Dallas Downs Sec 1
|106 Medford Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20
|Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179