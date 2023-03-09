Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,500,000 7740 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $5,083,703 Witherspoon Sec7 9314 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,600,592 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Sweetleaf Way Franklin 37064 $3,593,940 402 Bridge St Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7580 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $2,600,000 Legends Ridge Add Sec 2 400 Legends Park Cir Franklin 37069 $2,596,484 Grove Sec 14 9112 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $2,310,000 Lenox Park Sec 2 264 Stratton Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,990,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 5158 Hereford Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 4227 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $1,785,959 Annecy Ph1 1021 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,550,000 Thompson Tim M 2080 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $1,516,200 Littlebury Sec2 3224 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,478,400 Littlebury Sec2 3219 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,448,588 Waters Edge Sec6 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,389,155 Westhaven Sec59 507 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $1,360,455 Avenue Downs Sec1 2705 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,303,380 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 161 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Longwood Sec 1 916 Cherry Grove Rd Franklin 37069 $1,250,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 119 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,240,940 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 616 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 Meadow Lake Sec 2 5116 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,165,000 6676 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,158,800 Dallas Downs Sec 1 106 Medford Place Franklin 37064 $1,120,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179