Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,500,0007740 Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$5,083,703Witherspoon Sec79314 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$3,600,592Simmons Ridge Sec9Sweetleaf WayFranklin37064
$3,593,940402 Bridge StFranklin37064
$2,650,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec47580 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$2,600,000Legends Ridge Add Sec 2400 Legends Park CirFranklin37069
$2,596,484Grove Sec 149112 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$2,310,000Lenox Park Sec 2264 Stratton CtBrentwood37027
$1,990,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 45158 Hereford CtBrentwood37027
$1,900,0004227 Pate RdFranklin37064
$1,785,959Annecy Ph11021 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,550,000Thompson Tim M2080 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$1,516,200Littlebury Sec23224 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,478,400Littlebury Sec23219 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,448,588Waters Edge Sec6Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,389,155Westhaven Sec59507 Drummond StFranklin37064
$1,360,455Avenue Downs Sec12705 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,303,380Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42161 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Longwood Sec 1916 Cherry Grove RdFranklin37069
$1,250,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42119 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,240,940Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2616 Silva LnNolensville37135
$1,200,000Meadow Lake Sec 25116 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$1,165,0006676 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$1,158,800Dallas Downs Sec 1106 Medford PlaceFranklin37064
$1,120,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179

