Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for December 19

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 19-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,200,000 7227 Haley Ind Dr #400 Nolensville 37135 $5,150,000 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $4,629,042 Westhaven Sec56 573 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $4,288,200 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1630 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,229,539 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6128 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $3,050,461 2018 Old Creek Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,968,450 Grove Sec 14 9024 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,750,000 1168 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8263 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,277,655 Westhaven Sec 58 900 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Keedy Hugh 6748 Lane Rd College Grove 37046 $1,750,000 River Landing Sec 7 248 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $1,750,000 Mckissack Pate 3235 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Cunningham Cilicia I 7309 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $1,648,317 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6148 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,600,000 7350 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,588,415 Daventry Sec3 3146 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,554,980 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 717 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,511,168 Cool Springs West Sec 4 215 Gothic Ct Franklin 37067 $1,500,000 Benington Sec8 405 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,415,049 Natures Landing 4037 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $1,356,171 Annecy Ph2b 1504 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,325,711 Annecy Ph2b 1529 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,307,741 Avenue Downs Sec1 2805 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $1,299,380 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 721 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135