Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for December 19

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 19-21, 2022.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,200,000
|7227 Haley Ind Dr #400
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,150,000
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,629,042
|Westhaven Sec56
|573 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,288,200
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1630 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,229,539
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6128 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,050,461
|2018 Old Creek Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,968,450
|Grove Sec 14
|9024 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,750,000
|1168 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8263 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,277,655
|Westhaven Sec 58
|900 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Keedy Hugh
|6748 Lane Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,750,000
|River Landing Sec 7
|248 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,750,000
|Mckissack Pate
|3235 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Cunningham Cilicia I
|7309 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,648,317
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6148 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000
|7350 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,588,415
|Daventry Sec3
|3146 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,554,980
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|717 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,511,168
|Cool Springs West Sec 4
|215 Gothic Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|Benington Sec8
|405 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,415,049
|Natures Landing
|4037 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,356,171
|Annecy Ph2b
|1504 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,325,711
|Annecy Ph2b
|1529 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,307,741
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2805 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,299,380
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|721 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135