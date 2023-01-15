Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for December 19

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 19-21, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,200,0007227 Haley Ind Dr #400Nolensville37135
$5,150,000Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$4,629,042Westhaven Sec56573 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$4,288,200Rosebrooke Sec2b1630 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$4,229,539Lookaway Farms Sec26128 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$3,050,4612018 Old Creek Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,968,450Grove Sec 149024 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,750,0001168 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$2,600,000Grove Sec 5 Ph38263 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,277,655Westhaven Sec 58900 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,825,000Keedy Hugh6748 Lane RdCollege Grove37046
$1,750,000River Landing Sec 7248 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$1,750,000Mckissack Pate3235 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$1,750,000Cunningham Cilicia I7309 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$1,648,317Lookaway Farms Sec26148 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,600,0007350 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,588,415Daventry Sec33146 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,554,980Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2717 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$1,511,168Cool Springs West Sec 4215 Gothic CtFranklin37067
$1,500,000Benington Sec8405 Oldenburg RdNolensville37135
$1,415,049Natures Landing4037 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$1,356,171Annecy Ph2b1504 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,325,711Annecy Ph2b1529 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,307,741Avenue Downs Sec12805 Cain TerThompsons Station37179
$1,299,380Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2721 Sedley RdNolensville37135

