Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Dec. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 27-29, 2023.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,000,000
|Optima Franklin Pb 82 Pg 13
|Cool Springs Blvd
|$6,000,000
|Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128
|1553 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,675,000
|Smith William Estate Pb 76 Pg 89
|4108 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,000,000
|Trinity Rd Ahl
|4004 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,800,000
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7804 Thurston Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,145,472
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6041 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,100,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 39
|2019 Tabitha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,095,000
|Traceland Pb 72 Pg 26
|7638 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm
|38476
|$1,751,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3047 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20
|1119 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,700,000
|Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62
|611 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,631,843
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1023 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,609,480
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3524 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,570,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6069 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,552,150
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3309 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,550,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111
|1201 Longstreet Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,245
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3317 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,458,313
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,446,700
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1015 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,435,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6023 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,325,445
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3320 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,302,443
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7229 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 1
|Mack Hatcher Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 8
|5010 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027