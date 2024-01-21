Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Dec. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 27-29, 2023.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,000,000Optima Franklin Pb 82 Pg 13Cool Springs Blvd
$6,000,000Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 1281553 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$3,675,000Smith William Estate Pb 76 Pg 894108 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$3,000,000Trinity Rd Ahl4004 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$2,800,000329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$2,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547804 Thurston CtCollege Grove37046
$2,145,472Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356041 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$2,100,000Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 392019 Tabitha DrFranklin37064
$2,095,000Traceland Pb 72 Pg 267638 Younger Creek RdPrimm38476
$1,751,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393047 William StFranklin37064
$1,700,000Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 201119 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37069
$1,700,000Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62611 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,631,843Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121023 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,609,480Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133524 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,570,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356069 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,552,150Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373309 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,550,000Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1111201 Longstreet CirBrentwood37027
$1,475,245Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373317 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,458,313Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367001 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,446,700Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121015 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,435,000Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346023 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,325,445Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373320 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,302,443Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367229 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Forrest Crossing Sec 1Mack Hatcher PkwyFranklin37067
$1,300,000Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 85010 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027

