Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Dec. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 27-29, 2023.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,000,000 Optima Franklin Pb 82 Pg 13 Cool Springs Blvd $6,000,000 Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128 1553 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,675,000 Smith William Estate Pb 76 Pg 89 4108 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $3,000,000 Trinity Rd Ahl 4004 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $2,800,000 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7804 Thurston Ct College Grove 37046 $2,145,472 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6041 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $2,100,000 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 39 2019 Tabitha Dr Franklin 37064 $2,095,000 Traceland Pb 72 Pg 26 7638 Younger Creek Rd Primm 38476 $1,751,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3047 William St Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20 1119 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $1,700,000 Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62 611 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,631,843 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1023 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,609,480 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3524 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,570,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6069 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,552,150 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3309 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,550,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111 1201 Longstreet Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,475,245 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3317 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,458,313 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,446,700 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1015 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,435,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6023 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,325,445 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3320 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,302,443 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7229 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 1 Mack Hatcher Pkwy Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 8 5010 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027