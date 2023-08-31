Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 7

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 7-11, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,500,000
|5720 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,000
|Brooklands
|5011 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1
|1191 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,400,000
|Max Meadows Of Forest Home Inc
|3714 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,049,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|368 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,738,735
|Annecy 3b
|4618 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,730,000
|Westhaven Sec 7
|318 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,687,500
|Arlington Heights
|6884 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|River Oaks Sec 4
|116 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,395,900
|Brittain Downs East
|1120 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,370,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5810 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,339,900
|2221 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,320,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6594 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|301 Rothwell Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,252,500
|Foxboro Est Sec 1
|829 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 11
|708 Priest Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,249,900
|Brookfield Sec 11
|2195 Ella Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2127 Burgin Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,199,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1116 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,140,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1732 Players Mill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,130,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|101 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,110,311
|St Marlo Sec2
|5647 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 10
|9241 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,096,000
|River Oaks Sec 5
|6015 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,047,442
|St Marlo Sec3
|6349 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064