Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 7

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 7-11, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,500,000 5720 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $3,700,000 Brooklands 5011 Brooklands Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1 1191 Echo Ln Franklin 37069 $2,400,000 Max Meadows Of Forest Home Inc 3714 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $2,049,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 368 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,738,735 Annecy 3b 4618 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,730,000 Westhaven Sec 7 318 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $1,687,500 Arlington Heights 6884 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 River Oaks Sec 4 116 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,395,900 Brittain Downs East 1120 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,370,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 5810 Wagonvale Dr Arrington 37014 $1,339,900 2221 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $1,320,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6594 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 301 Rothwell Pl Franklin 37069 $1,252,500 Foxboro Est Sec 1 829 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Cool Springs East Sec 11 708 Priest Pl Franklin 37067 $1,249,900 Brookfield Sec 11 2195 Ella Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2127 Burgin Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,199,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 1116 Frenchtown Ln Franklin 37067 $1,140,000 Mckays Mill Sec 26 1732 Players Mill Rd Franklin 37067 $1,130,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 101 Mealer St Franklin 37067 $1,110,311 St Marlo Sec2 5647 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Foxboro Est Sec 10 9241 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,096,000 River Oaks Sec 5 6015 Johnson Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,047,442 St Marlo Sec3 6349 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064