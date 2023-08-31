Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 7

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale house befunky

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 7-11, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,500,0005720 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$3,700,000Brooklands5011 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,400,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 11191 Echo LnFranklin37069
$2,400,000Max Meadows Of Forest Home Inc3714 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$2,049,000Stephens Valley Sec6368 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,738,735Annecy 3b4618 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,730,000Westhaven Sec 7318 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$1,687,500Arlington Heights6884 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000River Oaks Sec 4116 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$1,395,900Brittain Downs East1120 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$1,370,000Hardeman Springs Sec15810 Wagonvale DrArrington37014
$1,339,9002221 Osburn RdArrington37014
$1,320,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec26594 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Fieldstone Farms Sec V301 Rothwell PlFranklin37069
$1,252,500Foxboro Est Sec 1829 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Cool Springs East Sec 11708 Priest PlFranklin37067
$1,249,900Brookfield Sec 112195 Ella LnBrentwood37027
$1,200,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec12127 Burgin DrThompson's Station37179
$1,199,000Ashton Park Sec 21116 Frenchtown LnFranklin37067
$1,140,000Mckays Mill Sec 261732 Players Mill RdFranklin37067
$1,130,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 1101 Mealer StFranklin37067
$1,110,311St Marlo Sec25647 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Foxboro Est Sec 109241 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,096,000River Oaks Sec 56015 Johnson Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$1,047,442St Marlo Sec36349 Avonlea DrFranklin37064

