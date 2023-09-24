Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 28

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$12,000,000
|2300 Mcfarlin Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,750,000
|7350 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,524,688
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7572 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,640,000
|4271 Columbia Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,240,000
|Arnold Homes Llc
|2628 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,120,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1
|Landry Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,800,000
|Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,700,000
|Annandale Sec 9
|9259 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 8
|1614 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,300,000
|6124 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,299,000
|2401 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,292,764
|6100 Lookaway Cir
|$2,250,000
|Starnes Creek Sec2
|7020 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|2309 Corinne Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|2023 Tabitha Dr
|$2,030,000
|11 South
|101 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|404 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Mcfall Carolyn
|4093 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,890,000
|Windstone Ph 1
|831 Winding Stream Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,775,000
|Benington Sec9
|305 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,750,000
|2018 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,675,000
|Brentwood Country Club
|5012 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,670,000
|1823 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,646,146
|4805 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014