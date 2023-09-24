Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 28

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $12,000,000 2300 Mcfarlin Rd Nolensville 37135 $6,750,000 7350 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $5,524,688 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7572 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $3,640,000 4271 Columbia Pike Franklin 37064 $3,240,000 Arnold Homes Llc 2628 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $3,120,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 Landry Place Thompson's Station 37179 $2,800,000 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $2,700,000 Annandale Sec 9 9259 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $2,500,000 Westhaven Sec 8 1614 Championship Blvd Franklin 37067 $2,300,000 6124 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,299,000 2401 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $2,292,764 6100 Lookaway Cir $2,250,000 Starnes Creek Sec2 7020 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 2309 Corinne Ct Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 2023 Tabitha Dr $2,030,000 11 South 101 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 404 Main St Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Mcfall Carolyn 4093 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,890,000 Windstone Ph 1 831 Winding Stream Way Brentwood 37027 $1,775,000 Benington Sec9 305 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,750,000 2018 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,675,000 Brentwood Country Club 5012 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,670,000 1823 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,646,146 4805 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014