Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Stock Image

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$12,000,0002300 Mcfarlin RdNolensville37135
$6,750,0007350 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$5,524,688Troubadour Ph1 Sec47572 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$3,640,0004271 Columbia PikeFranklin37064
$3,240,000Arnold Homes Llc2628 Clayton Arnold RdThompson's Station37179
$3,120,000Thomas Downs Sec1Landry PlaceThompson's Station37179
$2,800,000Wilson PkFranklin37067
$2,700,000Annandale Sec 99259 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$2,500,000Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$2,500,000Westhaven Sec 81614 Championship BlvdFranklin37067
$2,300,0006124 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,299,0002401 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$2,292,7646100 Lookaway Cir
$2,250,000Starnes Creek Sec27020 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$2,150,0002309 Corinne CtFranklin37064
$2,100,0002023 Tabitha Dr
$2,030,00011 South101 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$2,000,000404 Main StFranklin37064
$1,950,000Mcfall Carolyn4093 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,890,000Windstone Ph 1831 Winding Stream WayBrentwood37027
$1,775,000Benington Sec9305 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$1,750,0002018 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$1,675,000Brentwood Country Club5012 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,670,0001823 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,646,1464805 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here