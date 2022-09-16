Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 22-26, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$19,500,000
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|308 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$12,000,000
|Park Village Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$11,000,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8134 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,100,000
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9292 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,900,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7509 Trident Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,800,000
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2000 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,468,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,105,645
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9311 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,905,780
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2019 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,536,420
|Terrabrooke
|1808 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,498,950
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5400 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,393,816
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1594 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|242 Pelham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,997,265
|Traditions Sec5
|1883 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,945,000
|Grove Sec9
|8689 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,797,500
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9061 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,785,000
|Westhaven Sec59
|831 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Blackberry Estates
|2115 Berry Patch Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,675,000
|5290 Bedford Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|Kay Hunter
|5184 Fire Tower Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,410,925
|Daventry Sec3
|3170 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,410,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2
|174 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Franklin Commons So Sec 4
|175 Rosa Helm Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,370,000
|Chevoit Hills
|9307 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 10
|9427 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027