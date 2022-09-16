Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 22

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house befunky with filter

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 22-26, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$19,500,000Galleria Commercial Complx308 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$12,000,000Park Village DrFairview37062
$11,000,000Grove Sec 5 Ph38134 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$4,100,000Witherspoon Sec59292 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$3,900,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27509 Trident Ridge RdCollege Grove37046
$3,800,000Tollgate Village Sec352000 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$3,468,000Simmons Ridge Sec11Gracious DrFranklin37064
$3,105,645Witherspoon Sec79311 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$2,905,780Westhaven Sec 582019 Clifton StFranklin37064
$2,536,420Terrabrooke1808 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$2,498,950High Park Hill Sec15400 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,393,816Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41594 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Lenox Park Sec 1242 Pelham DrBrentwood37027
$1,997,265Traditions Sec51883 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,945,000Grove Sec98689 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,797,500Berry Farms Town Center Sec79061 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$1,785,000Westhaven Sec59831 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,700,000Blackberry Estates2115 Berry Patch RdThompsons Station37179
$1,675,0005290 Bedford Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,525,000Kay Hunter5184 Fire Tower RdFranklin37064
$1,410,925Daventry Sec33170 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,410,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2174 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$1,400,000Franklin Commons So Sec 4175 Rosa Helm WayFranklin37067
$1,370,000Chevoit Hills9307 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Raintree Forest So Sec 109427 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here