Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 22-26, 2022. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $19,500,000 Galleria Commercial Complx 308 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $12,000,000 Park Village Dr Fairview 37062 $11,000,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8134 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $4,100,000 Witherspoon Sec5 9292 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,900,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7509 Trident Ridge Rd College Grove 37046 $3,800,000 Tollgate Village Sec35 2000 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,468,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $3,105,645 Witherspoon Sec7 9311 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,905,780 Westhaven Sec 58 2019 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $2,536,420 Terrabrooke 1808 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,498,950 High Park Hill Sec1 5400 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,393,816 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1594 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Lenox Park Sec 1 242 Pelham Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,997,265 Traditions Sec5 1883 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,945,000 Grove Sec9 8689 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,797,500 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 9061 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,785,000 Westhaven Sec59 831 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Blackberry Estates 2115 Berry Patch Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,675,000 5290 Bedford Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 Kay Hunter 5184 Fire Tower Rd Franklin 37064 $1,410,925 Daventry Sec3 3170 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,410,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 174 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Franklin Commons So Sec 4 175 Rosa Helm Way Franklin 37067 $1,370,000 Chevoit Hills 9307 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 10 9427 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027