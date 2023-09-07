Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 14

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 14-18, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,350,000 Williams James L & Patti P 2441 Old Natchez Tr Franklin 37069 $8,115,000 Montpier Farms Sec 2 1003 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $3,600,000 501 Murfreesboro Rd 501 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $3,050,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 4 9529 Sanctuary Place Brentwood 37027 $2,896,394 Westhaven Sec56 549 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Splendor Ridge 167 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 4 1225 Waterstone Blvd Franklin 37069 $2,400,000 Grove Sec 2 Ph 1 6038 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $2,200,000 Lrs Holdings Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Ridgeview Estates 5075 Lone Oak Pvt Trl Brentwood 37027 $2,120,000 Evergreen Homes Estates Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $1,982,135 Westhaven Sec61 2014 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,912,522 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6136 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,645,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 7216 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,550,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 1309 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $1,530,633 Sinatra 1035 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,495,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1824 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $1,475,000 Magnolia Vale Est 9650 Masonwood Way Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 Harts Landmark 2203 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,380,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2501 Pullman Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,350,000 Raintree Forest Sec 1 9526 Fayette Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,289,958 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 125 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,281,000 Westhaven Sec 26 1332 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,270,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 5232 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,255,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 8 904 Joel Cheek Blvd Franklin 37064