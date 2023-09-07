Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 14

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 14-18, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,350,000
|Williams James L & Patti P
|2441 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|37069
|$8,115,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 2
|1003 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,600,000
|501 Murfreesboro Rd
|501 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,050,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 4
|9529 Sanctuary Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,896,394
|Westhaven Sec56
|549 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Splendor Ridge
|167 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1225 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,400,000
|Grove Sec 2 Ph 1
|6038 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,200,000
|Lrs Holdings
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Ridgeview Estates
|5075 Lone Oak Pvt Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,120,000
|Evergreen Homes Estates
|Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,982,135
|Westhaven Sec61
|2014 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,912,522
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6136 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,645,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1
|7216 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1309 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,530,633
|Sinatra
|1035 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,495,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1824 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,000
|Magnolia Vale Est
|9650 Masonwood Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|Harts Landmark
|2203 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,380,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2501 Pullman Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,350,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|9526 Fayette Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,289,958
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|125 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,281,000
|Westhaven Sec 26
|1332 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5232 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,255,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 8
|904 Joel Cheek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064