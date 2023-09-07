Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 14

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 14-18, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,350,000Williams James L & Patti P2441 Old Natchez TrFranklin37069
$8,115,000Montpier Farms Sec 21003 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$3,600,000501 Murfreesboro Rd501 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$3,050,000Hampton Reserve Sec 49529 Sanctuary PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,896,394Westhaven Sec56549 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$2,600,000Splendor Ridge167 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000Laurelbrooke Sec 41225 Waterstone BlvdFranklin37069
$2,400,000Grove Sec 2 Ph 16038 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$2,200,000Lrs HoldingsGarrison RdFranklin37064
$2,200,000Ridgeview Estates5075 Lone Oak Pvt TrlBrentwood37027
$2,120,000Evergreen Homes EstatesSneed Rd WFranklin37069
$1,982,135Westhaven Sec612014 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,912,522Lookaway Farms Sec26136 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,645,000Reeds Vale Sec17216 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,550,000Stephens Valley Sec71309 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$1,530,633Sinatra1035 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,495,000Morgan Farms Sec 11824 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,475,000Magnolia Vale Est9650 Masonwood WayBrentwood37027
$1,425,000Harts Landmark2203 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,380,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec52501 Pullman CtThompson's Station37179
$1,350,000Raintree Forest Sec 19526 Fayette DrBrentwood37027
$1,289,958Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42125 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,281,000Westhaven Sec 261332 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,270,000Meadow Lake Sec 35232 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,255,000Chestnut Bend Sec 8904 Joel Cheek BlvdFranklin37064

