Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 1

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 1-5, 2022.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$24,500,000
|Aspen Grove Sec T-5
|425 Duke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$13,800,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 7
|101 Winners Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$13,400,000
|2860 Clark Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,658,560
|Crews Charles
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,999,994
|1647 Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,500,000
|4430 Buchanan Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,440,888
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7569 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,500,000
|Grove Sec 4
|5053 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,490,000
|Harpeth Peytonsville Farm
|4693 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,165,827
|Moon Thomas William
|5001 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7537 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,850,000
|Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 1
|6331 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000
|Traditions Sec5
|1895 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,645,000
|Brownstones @
|218 Emily Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,640,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9566 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,450,000
|Depriest Subd
|1008 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,274,973
|Splendor Ridge
|131 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,018,032
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6140 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,850,000
|Morgan Farms Sec5
|1877 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Chevoit Hills
|9262 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,815,000
|Liberty Church Est
|870 Nialta Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,799,950
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|1828 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,790,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7-a
|8112 Shady Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,612,500
|Foxcrest
|9403 Arthur Ct
|Brentwood
|37027