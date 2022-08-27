Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 1

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 1-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $24,500,000 Aspen Grove Sec T-5 425 Duke Dr Franklin 37067 $13,800,000 Maryland Farms Sec 7 101 Winners Cir Brentwood 37027 $13,400,000 2860 Clark Rd Brentwood 37027 $6,658,560 Crews Charles Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $5,999,994 1647 Ragsdale Rd Brentwood 37027 $5,500,000 4430 Buchanan Ln Franklin 37064 $5,440,888 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7569 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $3,500,000 Grove Sec 4 5053 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $3,490,000 Harpeth Peytonsville Farm 4693 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,165,827 Moon Thomas William 5001 Brooklands Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 7537 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $2,850,000 Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 1 6331 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000 Traditions Sec5 1895 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,645,000 Brownstones @ 218 Emily Ct Franklin 37064 $2,640,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 9566 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,450,000 Depriest Subd 1008 Fair St Franklin 37064 $2,274,973 Splendor Ridge 131 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,018,032 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6140 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,850,000 Morgan Farms Sec5 1877 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Chevoit Hills 9262 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,815,000 Liberty Church Est 870 Nialta Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,799,950 Morgan Farms Sec2 1828 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $1,790,000 Brenthaven Sec 7-a 8112 Shady Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,612,500 Foxcrest 9403 Arthur Ct Brentwood 37027