Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 1

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house befunky with filter

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 1-5, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$24,500,000Aspen Grove Sec T-5425 Duke DrFranklin37067
$13,800,000Maryland Farms Sec 7101 Winners CirBrentwood37027
$13,400,0002860 Clark RdBrentwood37027
$6,658,560Crews CharlesPinewood RdFranklin37064
$5,999,9941647 Ragsdale RdBrentwood37027
$5,500,0004430 Buchanan LnFranklin37064
$5,440,888Troubadour Ph1 Sec47569 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$3,500,000Grove Sec 45053 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$3,490,000Harpeth Peytonsville Farm4693 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$3,165,827Moon Thomas William5001 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,000,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec37537 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$2,850,000Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 16331 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$2,700,000Traditions Sec51895 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,645,000Brownstones @218 Emily CtFranklin37064
$2,640,000Hampton Reserve Sec 39566 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$2,450,000Depriest Subd1008 Fair StFranklin37064
$2,274,973Splendor Ridge131 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,018,032Lookaway Farms Sec26140 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,850,000Morgan Farms Sec51877 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Chevoit Hills9262 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$1,815,000Liberty Church Est870 Nialta LnBrentwood37027
$1,799,950Morgan Farms Sec21828 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,790,000Brenthaven Sec 7-a8112 Shady PlBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,612,500Foxcrest9403 Arthur CtBrentwood37027

