Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for April 10

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 10-14, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $4,250,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7365 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $2,400,000.00 Stockett Creek Sec 3 1080 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $2,190,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 1609 Bernini Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,121,000.00 Laurels The Sec 3 9451 Appleton Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,999,000.00 Cross Pointe 9007 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,960,000.00 Bellenfant J W 6446 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $1,925,000.00 1203 Whippoorwill Dr Kingston Springs 37082 $1,895,000.00 8930 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,895,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5069 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Terravista Sec1 5063 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6212 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $1,500,000.00 Hulme 5458 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,483,375.00 Daventry Sec3 3134 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,454,483.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5033 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 4 4504 Stagecoach Cir Franklin 37067 $1,400,000.00 1725 Popes Chapel Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,279,900.00 Annecy Ph1 1117 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,259,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1319 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $1,255,000.00 Country Club Est 7012 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,251,117.00 St Marlo Sec1 6129 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,199,900.00 Westhaven Sec 11 464 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $1,175,000.00 Taramore Ph 7a 9518 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,135,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 839 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $1,130,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 1007 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,122,987.00 St Marlo Sec2 5641 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064