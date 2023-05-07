Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for April 10

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 10-14, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$4,250,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7365 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,400,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 3
|1080 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,190,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|1609 Bernini Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,121,000.00
|Laurels The Sec 3
|9451 Appleton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,999,000.00
|Cross Pointe
|9007 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,960,000.00
|Bellenfant J W
|6446 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,925,000.00
|1203 Whippoorwill Dr
|Kingston Springs
|37082
|$1,895,000.00
|8930 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,895,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5069 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5063 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6212 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,500,000.00
|Hulme
|5458 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,483,375.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3134 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,454,483.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5033 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 4
|4504 Stagecoach Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000.00
|1725 Popes Chapel Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,279,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1117 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,259,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1319 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,255,000.00
|Country Club Est
|7012 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,251,117.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6129 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|464 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000.00
|Taramore Ph 7a
|9518 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,135,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|839 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,130,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1007 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,122,987.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5641 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064