Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for April 10

Michael Carpenter
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 10-14, 2023.

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$4,250,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27365 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$2,400,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 31080 Stockett DrNashville37221
$2,190,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 11609 Bernini PlBrentwood37027
$2,121,000.00Laurels The Sec 39451 Appleton CtBrentwood37027
$1,999,000.00Cross Pointe9007 Pointe Cross LnBrentwood37027
$1,960,000.00Bellenfant J W6446 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$1,925,000.001203 Whippoorwill DrKingston Springs37082
$1,895,000.008930 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,895,000.00Westhaven Sec 585069 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Terravista Sec15063 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Grove Sec 26212 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$1,500,000.00Hulme5458 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,483,375.00Daventry Sec33134 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,454,483.00Westhaven Sec 585033 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 44504 Stagecoach CirFranklin37067
$1,400,000.001725 Popes Chapel RdThompsons Station37179
$1,279,900.00Annecy Ph11117 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,259,900.00Stephens Valley Sec71319 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$1,255,000.00Country Club Est7012 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,251,117.00St Marlo Sec16129 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,199,900.00Westhaven Sec 11464 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$1,175,000.00Taramore Ph 7a9518 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,135,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2839 Novalis StNolensville37135
$1,130,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371007 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$1,122,987.00St Marlo Sec25641 Winslet DrFranklin37064

