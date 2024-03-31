Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 4

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 4-8, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,485,000
|Buckner Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,700,000
|Turner Pb 53 Pg 86
|8956 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,000,000
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 Pb 82 Pg 4
|Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,650,000
|Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 97
|1725 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7533 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,760,000
|Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133
|509 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 56 Pg 38
|4448 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68
|1504 Beckham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,107,000
|Ruegger Pb 34 Pg 2
|1790 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,980,000
|4291 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,867,500
|Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36
|2320 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,630,000
|Montclair Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 121
|1709 Danforth Park Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,611,500
|1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|South Park Pb 73 Pg 135
|101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,580,000
|Temple Hills Sec 15 Pb 30 Pg 67
|1221 Temple Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,580,000
|Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98
|4742 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,519,500
|Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129
|424 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,518,507
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1037 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|187 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a Pb 64 Pg 110
|3532 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,499,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1
|1124 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,488,750
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4668 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,435,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|225 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,425,000
|Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107
|310 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82
|9718 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027