Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 4

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 4-8, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,485,000 Buckner Rd Spring Hill 37174 $4,700,000 Turner Pb 53 Pg 86 8956 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $4,000,000 Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 Pb 82 Pg 4 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $3,650,000 Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 97 1725 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7533 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $2,760,000 Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133 509 Doubleday Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000 Ivan Creek Pb 56 Pg 38 4448 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68 1504 Beckham Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,107,000 Ruegger Pb 34 Pg 2 1790 Cayce Springs Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,980,000 4291 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $1,867,500 Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36 2320 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $1,630,000 Montclair Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 121 1709 Danforth Park Close Brentwood 37027 $1,611,500 1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 South Park Pb 73 Pg 135 101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100 Franklin 37064 $1,580,000 Temple Hills Sec 15 Pb 30 Pg 67 1221 Temple Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $1,580,000 Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98 4742 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,519,500 Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129 424 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,518,507 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1037 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 187 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Bridgemore Village Sec6a Pb 64 Pg 110 3532 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,499,000 Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1 1124 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,488,750 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4668 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,435,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 225 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,425,000 Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107 310 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82 9718 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027