Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 4

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 4-8, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,485,000Buckner RdSpring Hill37174
$4,700,000Turner Pb 53 Pg 868956 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$4,000,000Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 Pb 82 Pg 4Bolton StFranklin37064
$3,650,000Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 971725 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$3,500,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547533 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$2,760,000Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133509 Doubleday LnBrentwood37027
$2,600,000Ivan Creek Pb 56 Pg 384448 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$2,300,000Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 681504 Beckham DrBrentwood37027
$2,107,000Ruegger Pb 34 Pg 21790 Cayce Springs RdThompson's Station37179
$1,980,0004291 Pate RdFranklin37064
$1,867,500Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 362320 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$1,630,000Montclair Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 1211709 Danforth Park CloseBrentwood37027
$1,611,5001200 Old Hillsboro Rd BFranklin37069
$1,600,000South Park Pb 73 Pg 135101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100Franklin37064
$1,580,000Temple Hills Sec 15 Pb 30 Pg 671221 Temple Crest DrFranklin37069
$1,580,000Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 984742 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,519,500Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129424 Oldenburg RdNolensville37135
$1,518,507Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731037 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96187 Acadia AveFranklin37064
$1,500,000Bridgemore Village Sec6a Pb 64 Pg 1103532 Creamery Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$1,499,000Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 11124 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027
$1,488,750Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124668 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,435,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138225 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$1,425,000Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107310 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$1,400,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 829718 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027

