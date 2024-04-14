Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 18

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,644,600Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547547 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$3,990,0003976 Johnson Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$3,500,000Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1357561 Trident Ridge Pvt RdArrington37014
$3,179,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118068 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,100,000Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 86900 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$2,969,211Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90555 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$2,837,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1101537 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$2,725,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478496 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,703,9102171 New Castle RdArrington37014
$2,687,287Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415038 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,430,000Burwood Place Pb 54 Pg 153980 Burwood Place Pvt DrThompson's Station37179
$2,299,950Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497201 Bonterra CtFranklin37064
$2,175,000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 631172 Saddle Springs DrThompson's Station37179
$2,100,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098744 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,025,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828126 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Brighton Wood Pb 7 Pg 1096562 Cloverbrook DrBrentwood37027
$1,835,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-37019 Wilson Pike CirBrentwood37027
$1,830,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 1291096 Wilmington WayBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346014 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,685,000Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44713 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$1,650,000Taku Llc Pb 77 Pg 1175023 Harpeth DrBrentwood37027
$1,612,000Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 59105 Concord Hunt CirBrentwood37027
$1,610,0002946 Beulah Church RdArrington37014
$1,600,353Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731053 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,574,578Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734051 San Gabriel LnBrentwood37027

