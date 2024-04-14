Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 18

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 18-22, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,644,600 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7547 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $3,990,000 3976 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $3,500,000 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 7561 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd Arrington 37014 $3,179,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8068 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,100,000 Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 8 6900 Farm Path Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,969,211 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 555 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $2,837,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 1537 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $2,725,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8496 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,703,910 2171 New Castle Rd Arrington 37014 $2,687,287 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5038 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,430,000 Burwood Place Pb 54 Pg 15 3980 Burwood Place Pvt Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,299,950 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7201 Bonterra Ct Franklin 37064 $2,175,000 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 63 1172 Saddle Springs Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,100,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8744 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,025,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8126 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Brighton Wood Pb 7 Pg 109 6562 Cloverbrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,835,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3 7019 Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,830,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 129 1096 Wilmington Way Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6014 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,685,000 Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44 713 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Taku Llc Pb 77 Pg 117 5023 Harpeth Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,612,000 Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5 9105 Concord Hunt Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,610,000 2946 Beulah Church Rd Arrington 37014 $1,600,353 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1053 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,574,578 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4051 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood 37027