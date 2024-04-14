Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 18

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 18-22, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,644,600
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7547 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,990,000
|3976 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,500,000
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|7561 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,179,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8068 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,100,000
|Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 8
|6900 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,969,211
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|555 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,837,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|1537 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,725,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8496 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,703,910
|2171 New Castle Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,687,287
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5038 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,430,000
|Burwood Place Pb 54 Pg 15
|3980 Burwood Place Pvt Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,299,950
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7201 Bonterra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,175,000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 63
|1172 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,100,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8744 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,025,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8126 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Brighton Wood Pb 7 Pg 109
|6562 Cloverbrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,835,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3
|7019 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,830,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 129
|1096 Wilmington Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6014 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,685,000
|Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44
|713 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Taku Llc Pb 77 Pg 117
|5023 Harpeth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,612,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5
|9105 Concord Hunt Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,610,000
|2946 Beulah Church Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,600,353
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1053 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,574,578
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4051 San Gabriel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027