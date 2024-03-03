Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for Feb. 5

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 5-9, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,200,001
|Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 49
|9025 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,950,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 66 Pg 89
|7230 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,045,000
|Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,730,000
|Mccullough Pb 34 Pg 97
|3111 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95
|6929 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8828 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,700,000
|Heights Pb 72 Pg 19
|1000 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144
|401 Tramore Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,677,135
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4733 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,530,000
|Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 104
|1114 Chickasaw Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46
|9505 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,000
|Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95
|6927 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9661 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,449,000
|Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73
|2023 Daylily Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5037 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,338,553
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2043 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,224,200
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2042 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33
|807 Pine Terrace Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,116,096
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|804 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73
|1019 Buddleia Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,067,957
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5857 Branta Dr
|$1,050,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83
|9213 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7100 Anna Pvt Dr
|$960,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9540 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|306 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|37067