Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for Feb. 5

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 5-9, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,200,001Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 499025 Church St EBrentwood37027
$3,950,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 66 Pg 897230 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$3,045,000Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$2,730,000Mccullough Pb 34 Pg 973111 Carl RdFranklin37064
$2,000,000Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 956929 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478828 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$1,700,000Heights Pb 72 Pg 191000 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144401 Tramore CtFranklin37067
$1,677,135Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374733 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,530,000Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 1041114 Chickasaw DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 469505 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$1,475,000Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 956927 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279661 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,449,000Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 732023 Daylily DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145037 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,338,553Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922043 William StFranklin37064
$1,224,200Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922042 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,200,000Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33807 Pine Terrace DrBrentwood37027
$1,116,096Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31804 Novalis StNolensville37135
$1,100,000Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 731019 Buddleia LnFranklin37067
$1,067,957St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885857 Branta Dr
$1,050,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 839213 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417100 Anna Pvt Dr
$960,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129540 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$915,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40306 Wandering CirFranklin37067

