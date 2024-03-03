Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for Feb. 5

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 5-9, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,200,001 Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 49 9025 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $3,950,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 66 Pg 89 7230 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $3,045,000 Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $2,730,000 Mccullough Pb 34 Pg 97 3111 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95 6929 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,900,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8828 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $1,700,000 Heights Pb 72 Pg 19 1000 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144 401 Tramore Ct Franklin 37067 $1,677,135 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4733 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,530,000 Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 104 1114 Chickasaw Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46 9505 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,475,000 Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95 6927 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,450,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9661 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,449,000 Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73 2023 Daylily Dr Franklin 37067 $1,400,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5037 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,338,553 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2043 William St Franklin 37064 $1,224,200 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2042 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33 807 Pine Terrace Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,116,096 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 804 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73 1019 Buddleia Ln Franklin 37067 $1,067,957 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5857 Branta Dr $1,050,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83 9213 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7100 Anna Pvt Dr $960,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9540 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $915,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 306 Wandering Cir Franklin 37067