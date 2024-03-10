Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for Feb. 12

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 12-16, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $17,250,000 Greystone Plaza Pb 53 Pg 120 7238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $11,900,001 9020 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $8,700,000 Crossroads South Bus Park Pb 44 Pg 23 1731 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $8,550,000 Terp Brian 3530 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $5,900,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3 519 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $4,250,000 Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 15 1808 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,523,403 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1609 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,825,000 Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10 1223 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,150,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32 1433 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $1,950,000 Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16 2 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood 37027 $1,625,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 406 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,597,495 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3512 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,550,000 Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3 480 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37067 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1109 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1102 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1101 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,395,000 5188 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,380,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9317 Navaho Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 3945 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111 428 Autumn Lake Trl Franklin 37067 $1,320,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 315 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,315,500 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108 668 Ayrshire Cir Franklin 37064 $1,206,875 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6501 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 8598 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060