Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for Feb. 12

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 12-16, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$17,250,000
|Greystone Plaza Pb 53 Pg 120
|7238 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$11,900,001
|9020 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,700,000
|Crossroads South Bus Park Pb 44 Pg 23
|1731 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,550,000
|Terp Brian
|3530 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,900,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3
|519 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,250,000
|Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 15
|1808 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,523,403
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1609 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,825,000
|Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10
|1223 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,150,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32
|1433 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,950,000
|Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16
|2 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|406 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,597,495
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3512 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,550,000
|Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3
|480 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1109 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1102 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1101 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,395,000
|5188 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,380,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9317 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|3945 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111
|428 Autumn Lake Trl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,320,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|315 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,315,500
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108
|668 Ayrshire Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,206,875
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6501 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|8598 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060