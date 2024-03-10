Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for Feb. 12

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$17,250,000Greystone Plaza Pb 53 Pg 1207238 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$11,900,0019020 Church St EBrentwood37027
$8,700,000Crossroads South Bus Park Pb 44 Pg 231731 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$8,550,000Terp Brian3530 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$5,900,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3519 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$4,250,000Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 151808 Franklin Hills Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,523,403Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411609 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$2,825,000Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 101223 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$2,150,000Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 321433 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$1,950,000Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 162 Torrey Pines WayBrentwood37027
$1,625,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35406 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,597,495Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133512 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,550,000Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3480 Sandcastle RdFranklin37067
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411109 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411102 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411101 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,395,0005188 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,380,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239317 Navaho DrBrentwood37027
$1,375,0003945 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,350,000Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111428 Autumn Lake TrlFranklin37067
$1,320,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46315 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,315,500Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,300,000Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108668 Ayrshire CirFranklin37064
$1,206,875St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886501 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,200,0008598 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060

