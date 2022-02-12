Top 25 Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

The top 20 stories of last week from across our network of sites: Cheatham County Source, Davidson County Source, Dickson County Source, Maury County Source, Robertson County Source, Rutherford Source, Sumner County Source, Williamson Source and Wilson County Source.

franklin aggressive motorcycle rider

1Aggressive Motorcycle Driver Wanted After Franklin Road Rage Turns Physical

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on who this angry driver is. Read More on Williamson Source.

2Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a Home in Franklin

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More on Williamson Source.

New members of the better-burger brand’s rewards program will receive a free burger after visiting a MOOYAH location twice before February 28.

3MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Offers Free Burgers This February

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-unit, fast-casual, better-burger franchise, is driving engagement with its rewards program this February by offering free burgers, chances to win free MOOYAH for a year, and a bonus referral incentive. Read More on Williamson Source.

4Murfreesboro Police Recover Illegal Drugs and Mushrooms During Undercover Sting

An undercover operation by the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigation Division Narcotics Unit resulted in the arrest of a Hermitage man for possession of illegal drugs and mushrooms. Read More on Rutherford Source.

5Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office Announces New Methods of Contact

The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office (RCMEO) recently made changes to its webpage to make contacting the department easier. Read More on Rutherford Source.

6Cheatham County Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Cheatham County Source

7Cheatham County Schools Announce District-Level Teachers of the Year

The Cheatham County School District has named three exceptional educators as the 2021-2022 District-Level Teachers of the Year. Read More on Cheatham County Source

Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo

8Nashville Zoo Brings Back the Dinosaurs

Nashville Zoo is bringing back a fan favorite – Dinotrek. Read More on Cheatham County Source

9New Inclusive Sensory Gym to Open in Nashville

A new inclusive sensory gym will open in Nashville. Read More on Davidson County Source

10Pedestrian Dies Following Crash in Nashville Gas Station Parking Lot

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Chrysler 300 on Friday morning in a gas station parking lot on 2112 Charlotte Avenue. Read More on Davidson County Source

Halls Chophouse
photo from Halls Chophouse

11Hall Chophouse Plans to Open Spring 2022 in Nashville

Halls Chophouse, the award-winning and national favorite steakhouse, has launched construction at its Broadwest location in Nashville as the steakhouse team prepares to bring its premier cuisine to Music City in 2022. Read More on Davidson County Source

Friends Experience
photo from Friends Experience

12F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville

Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More on Dickson County Source

13How to Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Read More on Dickson County Source

14Maury County Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Maury County Source

15Four Maury County Public Schools Selected as MOD Schools

The following Maury County Public Schools have been selected as Model of Demonstration (MOD) Schools for Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior (RTI2-B)! This recognition is based on the schools’ partnership with the Tennessee Behavior Supports Project during the 2020-2021 school year. Read More on Maury County Source

16U.S. Marshals Arrest Columbia Resident Wanted for Spring Hill Robbery

Darrell Wilson was arrested in Jackson, TN by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force without incident. Read More on Maury County Source

tbi news alert

17TBI Agents Investigating Shooting in Robertson County Involving Kentucky Deputies

At the request of 19th District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of an individual during an interaction with Simpson County, KY, deputies in Robertson County. Read More on Robertson County Source

Super Bowl
photo from NFL

185 of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Commercials

As the Super Bowl is just around the corner and football fans will watch the big game, but others will be watching for the other part of the Super Bowl–the commercials. Read More on Robertson County Source

19Springfield Police Chief Receives State’s Highest Leadership Certification

The City of Springfield is pleased to announce that City of Springfield Police Chief Jason Head received Level 4, the highest level, of the Leadership Certificate Program by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP). More on Robertson County Source

Photo Nick Breedlove

20Why Cashiers, North Carolina is the Perfect Winter Getaway

As far as destinations go, there’s no better place to visit in the winter than the mountains with their snow-dusted pine trees and ice-covered faces shimmering like the White Cliffs of Dover. Read More on Sumner County Source

21Thirteen Arrested in Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation in Middle Tennessee

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More on Sumner County Source

22Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin

Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read More on Sumner County Source

23Wilson County Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Wilson County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Wilson County Source

Tritium
photo from Tritium

24Tritium, Manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Chargers, to Open Facility in Lebanon, TN

Tritium a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for EVs, has announced plans for expansion of its American footprint with a new manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. Read More on Wilson County Source

25Nashville SC to Build Largest Soccer Stadium in the Country

On Sunday, May 1st Nashville SC will host Philadelphia Union for the debut of the 30,000 seat soccer stadium. Read More on Wilson County Source

