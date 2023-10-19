Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 25

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 25-29, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$32,597Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356065 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051168 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 371156 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$183,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051126 Elk Grove AveFairview37062
$243,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0051100 W Main St #a-5Franklin37064
$255,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$255,000Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 1677263 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$260,000Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 1677263 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$265,0001319 W Main St 305Franklin37064
$300,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692115 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$312,080Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 26109 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$326,700Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C047200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #l-3Franklin37067
$345,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C040601 Granville RdFranklin37064
$370,000Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 723105 Jeffrey CtThompson's Station37179
$373,000Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 662913 Faldo LnSpring Hill37174
$380,000Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 702261 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$387,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852663 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$394,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$395,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852657 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$419,495Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 681028 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$430,0005147 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$430,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C034122 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$439,000Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641710 Whitt DrSpring Hill37174
$450,000Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47118 Bluegrass DrFranklin37064
$450,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374718 Majestic Meadows DrArrington,37014

