Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 25

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 25-29, 2023.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $32,597 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6065 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1168 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37 1156 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $183,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1126 Elk Grove Ave Fairview 37062 $243,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C005 1100 W Main St #a-5 Franklin 37064 $255,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $255,000 Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167 7263 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $260,000 Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167 7263 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $265,000 1319 W Main St 305 Franklin 37064 $300,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2115 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $312,080 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 6109 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $326,700 Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C047 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #l-3 Franklin 37067 $345,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C040 601 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $370,000 Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72 3105 Jeffrey Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $373,000 Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 66 2913 Faldo Ln Spring Hill 37174 $380,000 Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 70 2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $387,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2663 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $394,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $395,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2657 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $419,495 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 1028 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $430,000 5147 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $430,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C034 122 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $439,000 Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64 1710 Whitt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47 118 Bluegrass Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4718 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington, 37014