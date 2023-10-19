Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 25

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 25-29, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$32,597
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6065 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1168 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37
|1156 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$183,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1126 Elk Grove Ave
|Fairview
|37062
|$243,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C005
|1100 W Main St #a-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$255,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$255,000
|Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167
|7263 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$260,000
|Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167
|7263 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$265,000
|1319 W Main St 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2115 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$312,080
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|6109 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$326,700
|Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C047
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #l-3
|Franklin
|37067
|$345,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C040
|601 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000
|Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72
|3105 Jeffrey Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$373,000
|Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 66
|2913 Faldo Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000
|Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 70
|2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$387,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2663 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$394,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2657 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$419,495
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|1028 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000
|5147 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$430,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C034
|122 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$439,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1710 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47
|118 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4718 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington,
|37014