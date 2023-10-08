Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 11

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 11-15, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceAddressCityZipcode
$11568 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$150,9003019 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$150,9003013 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$170,9003007 Cleaver StNashville37221
$170,9003025 Cleaver St
$211,0002671 Douglas LnThompson37179
$291,8775471 Ayana Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$315,000Dice Lampley Rd
$324,742609 Boyd Mill Ave #7Franklin37064
$325,0009861 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$330,0005039 Wilson PkArrington37014
$360,5007107 Varden CtFairview37062
$375,0001875 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$400,0002816 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$410,0001619 Bryson CvThompson's Station37179
$411,0002835 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$430,0001722 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$435,0002813 Cochran Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$439,9001631 Vineland DrBrentwood37027
$445,0001016 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$455,0001816 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$459,0691510 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$460,000903 Idlewild CtFranklin37069
$465,0002804 Crystal CtThompson's Station37179
$475,700229 Boxwood DrFranklin37069

