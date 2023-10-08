Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 11

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 11-15, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Address City Zipcode $1 1568 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $150,900 3019 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $150,900 3013 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $170,900 3007 Cleaver St Nashville 37221 $170,900 3025 Cleaver St $211,000 2671 Douglas Ln Thompson 37179 $291,877 5471 Ayana Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $315,000 Dice Lampley Rd $324,742 609 Boyd Mill Ave #7 Franklin 37064 $325,000 9861 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $330,000 5039 Wilson Pk Arrington 37014 $360,500 7107 Varden Ct Fairview 37062 $375,000 1875 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 2816 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $410,000 1619 Bryson Cv Thompson's Station 37179 $411,000 2835 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $430,000 1722 Shetland Ln Spring Hill 37174 $435,000 2813 Cochran Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $439,900 1631 Vineland Dr Brentwood 37027 $445,000 1016 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill 37174 $455,000 1816 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $459,069 1510 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $460,000 903 Idlewild Ct Franklin 37069 $465,000 2804 Crystal Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $475,700 229 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069