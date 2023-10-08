Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 11

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 11-15, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1
|1568 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$150,900
|3019 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,900
|3013 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$170,900
|3007 Cleaver St
|Nashville
|37221
|$170,900
|3025 Cleaver St
|$211,000
|2671 Douglas Ln
|Thompson
|37179
|$291,877
|5471 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,000
|Dice Lampley Rd
|$324,742
|609 Boyd Mill Ave #7
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|9861 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$330,000
|5039 Wilson Pk
|Arrington
|37014
|$360,500
|7107 Varden Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$375,000
|1875 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|2816 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$410,000
|1619 Bryson Cv
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$411,000
|2835 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$430,000
|1722 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|2813 Cochran Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$439,900
|1631 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$445,000
|1016 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000
|1816 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$459,069
|1510 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$460,000
|903 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$465,000
|2804 Crystal Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$475,700
|229 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069