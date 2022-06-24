Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 31, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$45,500
|4830 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$75,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7437 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$177,600
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7624 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$205,000
|Cadet Homes
|107 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$289,990
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6202
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000
|Annecy Ph1
|1009 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$323,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1504 Chapman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$330,000
|David Karen Gary
|7694 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$349,300
|Brandenburg
|7302 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$360,000
|Woodside Ph1b
|6003 Dupont Cv
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$364,030
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|231 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$367,376
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|229 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$378,990
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6203
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Littlebury Sec2
|Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$381,990
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6206
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,750
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6305
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1023 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$409,990
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6104
|Franklin
|37064
|$411,990
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6303
|Franklin
|37064
|$412,621
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|227 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$415,000
|Country Haven Est
|2621 Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$419,990
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6205
|Franklin
|37064
|$433,000
|Residences @ South Wind
|2125 Emery Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|Hidden Lake
|7220 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$438,000
|Wakefield Sec 3
|2274 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174