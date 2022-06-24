Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 31, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$45,5004830 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$75,000Otter Creek Springs Ph27437 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$177,600Mcdaniel Estates Sec57624 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$205,000Cadet Homes107 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$289,990Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6202Franklin37064
$310,000Annecy Ph11009 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$323,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 11504 Chapman LnSpring Hill37174
$330,000David Karen Gary7694 Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$349,300Brandenburg7302 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$360,000Woodside Ph1b6003 Dupont CvSpring Hill37174
$364,030Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2231 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$367,376Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2229 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$378,990Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6203Franklin37064
$380,000Littlebury Sec2Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$381,990Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6206Franklin37064
$395,750Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6305Franklin37064
$400,000Mckays Mill Sec 341023 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$409,990Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6104Franklin37064
$411,990Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6303Franklin37064
$412,621Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2227 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$415,000Country Haven Est2621 Country Haven DrThompsons Station37179
$419,990Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6205Franklin37064
$433,000Residences @ South Wind2125 Emery LnFranklin37064
$435,000Hidden Lake7220 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$438,000Wakefield Sec 32274 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174

