Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 31, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $45,500 4830 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $75,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7437 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $177,600 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7624 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $205,000 Cadet Homes 107 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $289,990 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6202 Franklin 37064 $310,000 Annecy Ph1 1009 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $323,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1504 Chapman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $330,000 David Karen Gary 7694 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $349,300 Brandenburg 7302 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $360,000 Woodside Ph1b 6003 Dupont Cv Spring Hill 37174 $364,030 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 231 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $367,376 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 229 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $378,990 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6203 Franklin 37064 $380,000 Littlebury Sec2 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $381,990 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6206 Franklin 37064 $395,750 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6305 Franklin 37064 $400,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1023 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $409,990 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6104 Franklin 37064 $411,990 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6303 Franklin 37064 $412,621 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 227 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $415,000 Country Haven Est 2621 Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $419,990 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6205 Franklin 37064 $433,000 Residences @ South Wind 2125 Emery Ln Franklin 37064 $435,000 Hidden Lake 7220 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $438,000 Wakefield Sec 3 2274 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174