Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|177600
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7629 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|225000
|October Park
|2016 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|225000
|5963 -65 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|240000
|2495 Lewisburg Pk
|Spring Hill
|37174
|250000
|5560 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|321000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1115 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|323000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4
|904 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|350000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2034 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|423000
|Chester Road Development
|7523 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|430000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3028 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|440000
|Wakefield Sec 1
|2230 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|442125
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 204
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|449900
|Hidden Lake
|7356 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|450000
|219 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|451000
|Shirebrook Ph2
|401 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|452000
|Newport Crossing Sec 2
|1324 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|461445
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 104
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|463900
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 302
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|475000
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1058 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|480000
|Aston Woods Sec 1
|2706 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|489900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1661 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|495680
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1525 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|500000
|Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6
|1978 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|500000
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1152 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|510000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179