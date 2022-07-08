Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode 177600 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7629 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 225000 October Park 2016 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 225000 5963 -65 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 240000 2495 Lewisburg Pk Spring Hill 37174 250000 5560 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 321000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1115 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 323000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 904 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 350000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2034 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 423000 Chester Road Development 7523 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 430000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3028 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 440000 Wakefield Sec 1 2230 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 442125 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 204 Thompsons Station 37179 449900 Hidden Lake 7356 Hidden Lake Cir Fairview 37062 450000 219 Fairground St Franklin 37064 451000 Shirebrook Ph2 401 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 452000 Newport Crossing Sec 2 1324 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 461445 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 104 Thompsons Station 37179 463900 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 302 Thompsons Station 37179 475000 Cumberland Estates Ph2 1058 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 480000 Aston Woods Sec 1 2706 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station 37179 489900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1661 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 495680 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1525 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 500000 Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6 1978 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 500000 Shadow Green Sec1 1152 Hillview Ln Franklin 37064 510000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179