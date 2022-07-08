Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13, 2022

Michael Carpenter
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
177600Mcdaniel Estates Sec57629 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
225000October Park2016 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
2250005963 -65 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
2400002495 Lewisburg PkSpring Hill37174
2500005560 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
321000Brentwood Pointe Sec 21115 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
323000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4904 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
350000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2034 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
423000Chester Road Development7523 Chester RdFairview37062
430000Highlands @ Campbell Sta3028 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
440000Wakefield Sec 12230 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
442125Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 204Thompsons Station37179
449900Hidden Lake7356 Hidden Lake CirFairview37062
450000219 Fairground StFranklin37064
451000Shirebrook Ph2401 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
452000Newport Crossing Sec 21324 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
461445Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 104Thompsons Station37179
463900Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 302Thompsons Station37179
475000Cumberland Estates Ph21058 Brayden DrFairview37062
480000Aston Woods Sec 12706 Aston Woods LnThompsons Station37179
489900Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1661 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
495680Fields Of Canterbury Sec171525 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
500000Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6 1978 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
500000Shadow Green Sec11152 Hillview LnFranklin37064
510000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179

