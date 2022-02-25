Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Jan. 31, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 31 through February 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$32,900
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2756 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$58,100
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$58,500
|2813 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$81,000
|133 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$97,386
|Orleans Est Condos
|2006 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$159,500
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7277 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$200,000
|Old Nashville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$200,000
|1121 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$257,000
|Newport Meadows
|405 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$278,000
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$299,250
|Grove Sec15
|9303 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$300,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2002 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$304,000
|Grove Sec15
|9307 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$324,900
|Coursey
|7512 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$355,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 4
|1101 Downs Blvd #242
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000
|Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$399,900
|Mission Court Office Condo
|106 Mission Ct #404
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000
|5890 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$407,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d
|2103 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|37064
|$447,675
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4019 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|Holiday Court Condos
|109 Holiday Ct #b-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000
|Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,000
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7507 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$478,232
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5009 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$486,000
|Idlewood Sec 1
|102 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064