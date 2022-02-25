Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Jan. 31, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 31 through February 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$32,900Twin Lakes Sec 12756 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$58,100Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$58,5002813 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$81,000133 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$97,386Orleans Est Condos2006 Granville RdFranklin37064
$159,500Mcdaniel Estates Sec47277 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$200,000Old Nashville RdArrington37014
$200,0001121 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$257,000Newport Meadows405 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$278,000Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-2Franklin37064
$299,250Grove Sec159303 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$300,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2002 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$304,000Grove Sec159307 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$324,900Coursey7512 Chester RdFairview37062
$355,000Hardison Hills Sec 41101 Downs Blvd #242Franklin37064
$390,000Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$399,900Mission Court Office Condo106 Mission Ct #404Franklin37067
$400,0005890 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$407,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d2103 Roderick Pl WFranklin37064
$447,675Cumberland Estates Ph34019 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$450,000Holiday Court Condos109 Holiday Ct #b-4Franklin37067
$450,000Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$470,000Western Woods Sec2 Ph17507 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$478,232Cumberland Estates Ph35009 Bobo CtFairview37062
$486,000Idlewood Sec 1102 Patrick AveFranklin37064

