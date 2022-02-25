Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Jan. 31, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 31 through February 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $32,900 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2756 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $58,100 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $58,500 2813 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $81,000 133 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $97,386 Orleans Est Condos 2006 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $159,500 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7277 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $200,000 Old Nashville Rd Arrington 37014 $200,000 1121 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $257,000 Newport Meadows 405 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $278,000 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-2 Franklin 37064 $299,250 Grove Sec15 9303 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $300,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2002 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $304,000 Grove Sec15 9307 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $324,900 Coursey 7512 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $355,000 Hardison Hills Sec 4 1101 Downs Blvd #242 Franklin 37064 $390,000 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $399,900 Mission Court Office Condo 106 Mission Ct #404 Franklin 37067 $400,000 5890 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $407,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d 2103 Roderick Pl W Franklin 37064 $447,675 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4019 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $450,000 Holiday Court Condos 109 Holiday Ct #b-4 Franklin 37067 $450,000 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $470,000 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 7507 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $478,232 Cumberland Estates Ph3 5009 Bobo Ct Fairview 37062 $486,000 Idlewood Sec 1 102 Patrick Ave Franklin 37064