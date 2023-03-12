Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house ai

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$12,970Mcewen PlaceAspen Grove DrFranklin37064
$225,000Pray1159 Carter StFranklin37064
$240,000Garner InvestmentsShoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$350,0001120 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$350,0007106 Bahne RdFairview37062
$355,000Picketts Ridge Ph 12780 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$385,000Hardison Hills Sec 51101 Downs Blvd #277Franklin37064
$400,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41038 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$400,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 31225 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$450,000Hidden Valley Est6452 Log Cabin TrlBrentwood37027
$462,0004905 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$499,000Premier Bus Park Condos256 Seaboard Ln #f102Franklin37067
$507,973Redwing Farms Sec 11107 Holly Hill DrFranklin37064
$510,000Founders Pointe Sec 3324 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$515,000Hickory Ridge1105 Hickory Ridge DrFranklin37064
$520,000Wyngate Est Ph 81911 Hamelton CirSpring Hill37174
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec183167 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$590,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11213 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$592,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph22333 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$600,000Chestnut Springs Sec 31502 Kemah CtBrentwood37027
$615,000205 Green Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$638,000Mckays Mill Sec 111102 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$645,000Benevento East Ph4 Sec21010 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$645,000St Marlo Sec2Winslet DrFranklin37064
$650,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3328 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here