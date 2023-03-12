Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 13

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$12,970
|Mcewen Place
|Aspen Grove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000
|Pray
|1159 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|Garner Investments
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$350,000
|1120 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$350,000
|7106 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$355,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2780 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 5
|1101 Downs Blvd #277
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1038 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1225 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000
|Hidden Valley Est
|6452 Log Cabin Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$462,000
|4905 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$499,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos
|256 Seaboard Ln #f102
|Franklin
|37067
|$507,973
|Redwing Farms Sec 1
|1107 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 3
|324 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Hickory Ridge
|1105 Hickory Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8
|1911 Hamelton Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3167 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$590,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1213 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$592,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2
|2333 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Chestnut Springs Sec 3
|1502 Kemah Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,000
|205 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$638,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 11
|1102 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$645,000
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec2
|1010 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|St Marlo Sec2
|Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3328 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174