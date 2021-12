Top 20 Streamed Christmas Songs On Spotify #20-#11

Spotify releases its most-streamed Christmas Songs. Today we bring you #20-#11. Watch tomorrow for the Top 10.

11. John Lennon & Yoko Ono, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

12. Bing Crosby, John Scott Trotter & his orchestra, Ken Darby Singers, “White Christmas”

13. José Feliciano, “Feliz Navidad”

14. Michael Bublé, “Holly Jolly Christmas”

15. Chris Rea, “Driving Home for Christmas”

16. Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)”

17. Paul McCartney, “Wonderful Christmastime”

18. Sam Smith, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

19. Elvis Presley, “Blue Christmas”– See a very young Martina McBride perform this Christmas classic with Elvis,

20. Kelly Clarkson, “Underneath the Tree”