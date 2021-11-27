Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 8-12 2021

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 8-12, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Map
|$28,136,290
|3021 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$25,500,000
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$21,500,000
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,300,000
|Battlewood Forest Sec 3
|1235 Bradley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|Map
|$3,078,000
|1620 Guy Ferrell Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|Map
|$2,850,000
|Aspen Grove Sec Q
|100 Mission Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|Map
|$2,625,000
|Williamson Square
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$2,400,000
|Aspen Grove Sec S
|348 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|Map
|$2,300,000
|Westhaven Sec48
|677 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$2,028,690
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6085 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|Map
|$2,000,000
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,515,000
|Temple Hills Country Club
|513 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|Map
|$1,400,000
|Nunn Richard
|1020 Legacy Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,260,000
|Barrington
|605 Burton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|Map
|$1,076,039
|Westhaven Sec57
|3055 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064