Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 8-12 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
generic home with filters

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 8-12, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipMap
$28,136,2903021 Del Rio PkFranklin37064Map
$25,500,000Liberty PkFranklin37064
$21,500,000Liberty PkFranklin37064
$8,300,000Battlewood Forest Sec 31235 Bradley DrFranklin37069Map
$3,078,0001620 Guy Ferrell RdFranklin37067Map
$2,850,000Aspen Grove Sec Q100 Mission CtFranklin37067Map
$2,625,000Williamson SquareMurfreesboro RdFranklin37064Map
$2,400,000Aspen Grove Sec S348 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37067Map
$2,300,000Westhaven Sec48677 Jasper AveFranklin37064Map
$2,028,690Lookaway Farms Sec16085 Lookaway CirFranklin37067Map
$2,000,000Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,515,000Temple Hills Country Club513 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069Map
$1,400,000Nunn Richard1020 Legacy Hills DrFranklin37064Map
$1,260,000Barrington605 Burton DrFranklin37067Map
$1,076,039Westhaven Sec573055 Conar StFranklin37064

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here