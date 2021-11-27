Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 8-12 2021

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 8-12, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zip Map $28,136,290 3021 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37064 Map $25,500,000 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $21,500,000 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $8,300,000 Battlewood Forest Sec 3 1235 Bradley Dr Franklin 37069 Map $3,078,000 1620 Guy Ferrell Rd Franklin 37067 Map $2,850,000 Aspen Grove Sec Q 100 Mission Ct Franklin 37067 Map $2,625,000 Williamson Square Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 Map $2,400,000 Aspen Grove Sec S 348 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37067 Map $2,300,000 Westhaven Sec48 677 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 Map $2,028,690 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6085 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 Map $2,000,000 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,515,000 Temple Hills Country Club 513 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 Map $1,400,000 Nunn Richard 1020 Legacy Hills Dr Franklin 37064 Map $1,260,000 Barrington 605 Burton Dr Franklin 37067 Map $1,076,039 Westhaven Sec57 3055 Conar St Franklin 37064