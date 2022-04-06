Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for March 14, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 14-18, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,160,500 Henley Sec 2 617 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Ligon Ronald S 209 2nd Ave S Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Cool Springs East Sec 6 500 Hope Ave Franklin 37067 $1,365,000 Beechwood Plantation 3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Temple Hills The Links 401 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $1,290,000 Watkins Creek Sec 2 1102 Watkins Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 366 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $1,182,324 Westhaven Sec59 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $1,159,000 Fagan John 6279 Meeks Rd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Sunset Manor 1403 W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Westhaven Sec 38 914 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $990,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3 199 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $975,000 Westhaven Sec43 744 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $891,000 Harpeth Meadows 123 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $875,000 Stags Leap Sec 3b 6137 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064