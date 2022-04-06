Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for March 14, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 14-18, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,160,500
|Henley Sec 2
|617 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Ligon Ronald S
|209 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 6
|500 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,365,000
|Beechwood Plantation
|3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Temple Hills The Links
|401 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,290,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 2
|1102 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|366 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,182,324
|Westhaven Sec59
|Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,159,000
|Fagan John
|6279 Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Sunset Manor
|1403 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec 38
|914 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|199 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Westhaven Sec43
|744 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$891,000
|Harpeth Meadows
|123 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6137 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064