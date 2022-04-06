Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for March 14, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 14-18, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,160,500Henley Sec 2617 Band DrFranklin37064
$2,100,000Ligon Ronald S209 2nd Ave SFranklin37064
$1,600,000Cool Springs East Sec 6500 Hope AveFranklin37067
$1,365,000Beechwood Plantation3630 Kesslin Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,350,000Temple Hills The Links401 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$1,290,000Watkins Creek Sec 21102 Watkins Creek DrFranklin37067
$1,200,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20366 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$1,182,324Westhaven Sec59Drummond StFranklin37064
$1,159,000Fagan John6279 Meeks RdFranklin37064
$1,100,000Sunset Manor1403 W Main StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec 38914 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$990,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3199 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$975,000Westhaven Sec43744 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$891,000Harpeth Meadows123 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$875,000Stags Leap Sec 3b6137 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064

