Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Februrary 7, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 7-11, 2022.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$7,587,958
|Dalworth Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,622,850
|Simmons Ridge Sec10
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1
|1185 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,499,000
|Westhaven Sec 12
|1727 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,818,000
|935 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,815,000
|Westhaven Sec57
|3048 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Westhaven Sec33
|1559 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,580,000
|Keystone Sec 1
|1741 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,451,000
|Foxen Canyon Sec2
|2713 Eglington Ter
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 6
|311 Silvercreek Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,290,000
|Westhaven Section 17
|1184 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,235,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 2
|2505 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000
|Brienz Valley Sec 2
|2216 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064