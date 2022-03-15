Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Februrary 7, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Property Transfers in Nolensville

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 7-11, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$7,587,958Dalworth Pvt LnFranklin37067
$5,622,850Simmons Ridge Sec10Gracious DrFranklin37064
$2,700,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 11185 Echo LnFranklin37069
$2,499,000Westhaven Sec 121727 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,818,000935 Fair StFranklin37064
$1,815,000Westhaven Sec573048 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,700,000Westhaven Sec331559 Fleetwood DrFranklin37064
$1,580,000Keystone Sec 11741 Masters DrFranklin37064
$1,451,000Foxen Canyon Sec22713 Eglington TerFranklin37069
$1,400,000Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$1,350,000Laurelbrooke Sec 6311 Silvercreek CtFranklin37069
$1,290,000Westhaven Section 171184 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$1,250,000Pate RdFranklin37064
$1,235,000Sneed Forest Sec 22505 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$1,200,000Brienz Valley Sec 22216 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064

