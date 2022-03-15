Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Februrary 7, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 7-11, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $7,587,958 Dalworth Pvt Ln Franklin 37067 $5,622,850 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1 1185 Echo Ln Franklin 37069 $2,499,000 Westhaven Sec 12 1727 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,818,000 935 Fair St Franklin 37064 $1,815,000 Westhaven Sec57 3048 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Westhaven Sec33 1559 Fleetwood Dr Franklin 37064 $1,580,000 Keystone Sec 1 1741 Masters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,451,000 Foxen Canyon Sec2 2713 Eglington Ter Franklin 37069 $1,400,000 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 6 311 Silvercreek Ct Franklin 37069 $1,290,000 Westhaven Section 17 1184 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $1,235,000 Sneed Forest Sec 2 2505 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $1,200,000 Brienz Valley Sec 2 2216 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064