Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for April 25, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$25,000,000Aspen Grove Sec T-5457 Duke DrFranklin37067
$7,587,959Woodlands MdGrey Oak Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,200,000N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$2,700,000Avalon Sec 3630 Countess Nicole CtFranklin37067
$2,500,0001018 Tulloss RdFranklin37067
$2,450,000Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a3076 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$2,300,000Forest Home Farms Sec 1511 Price RdFranklin37069
$2,200,000Westhaven Sec 11307 State BlvdFranklin37064
$2,062,500Legends Ridge Sec 7-a514 Legends Ridge CtFranklin37069
$1,925,000Westhaven Sec 7415 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$1,815,674Breezeway Sec 52230 Georgian CirFranklin37067
$1,760,000Westhaven Sec501220 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,675,000Harts Landmark2156 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,615,000River Landing Sec 9632 Aylesford LnFranklin37069
$1,600,000Gardens At Old Natchez The502 Gardenshire CtFranklin37069

