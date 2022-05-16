Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for April 25, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$25,000,000
|Aspen Grove Sec T-5
|457 Duke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$7,587,959
|Woodlands Md
|Grey Oak Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Avalon Sec 3
|630 Countess Nicole Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,500,000
|1018 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,450,000
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a
|3076 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1
|511 Price Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,200,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1307 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,062,500
|Legends Ridge Sec 7-a
|514 Legends Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,925,000
|Westhaven Sec 7
|415 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,815,674
|Breezeway Sec 5
|2230 Georgian Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,760,000
|Westhaven Sec50
|1220 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,675,000
|Harts Landmark
|2156 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,615,000
|River Landing Sec 9
|632 Aylesford Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The
|502 Gardenshire Ct
|Franklin
|37069