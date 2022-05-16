Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for April 25, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $25,000,000 Aspen Grove Sec T-5 457 Duke Dr Franklin 37067 $7,587,959 Woodlands Md Grey Oak Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Avalon Sec 3 630 Countess Nicole Ct Franklin 37067 $2,500,000 1018 Tulloss Rd Franklin 37067 $2,450,000 Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a 3076 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 1 511 Price Rd Franklin 37069 $2,200,000 Westhaven Sec 1 1307 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,062,500 Legends Ridge Sec 7-a 514 Legends Ridge Ct Franklin 37069 $1,925,000 Westhaven Sec 7 415 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $1,815,674 Breezeway Sec 5 2230 Georgian Cir Franklin 37067 $1,760,000 Westhaven Sec50 1220 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,675,000 Harts Landmark 2156 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,615,000 River Landing Sec 9 632 Aylesford Ln Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The 502 Gardenshire Ct Franklin 37069