Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for February 28, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,800,000
|River Oaks Sec 2
|6213 Bridlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,252,500
|Heathrow Hills
|5207 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,150,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 1
|9425 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Valle Verde
|1625 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,752,500
|Morgan Farms Sec4
|1849 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000
|Murray Est
|414 Dahlia Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,729,000
|Heathrow Hills
|5214 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,680,274
|Traditions Sec4
|1861 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,610,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1
|1608 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 2
|1086 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,413,072
|Allens Green
|1748 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,261,000
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9101 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Whetstone Ph2
|702 Rosslare Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,038,000
|River Oaks Sec 1
|210 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$928,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|1417 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027