Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for February 28, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,800,000 River Oaks Sec 2 6213 Bridlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,252,500 Heathrow Hills 5207 Harpeth Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,150,000 Elmbrooke Sec 1 9425 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Valle Verde 1625 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,752,500 Morgan Farms Sec4 1849 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000 Murray Est 414 Dahlia Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,729,000 Heathrow Hills 5214 Harpeth Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,680,274 Traditions Sec4 1861 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,610,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 1608 Glenellen Way Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 2 1086 Wilshire Way Brentwood 37027 $1,413,072 Allens Green 1748 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,261,000 Brentwood Est Unit 1 9101 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Whetstone Ph2 702 Rosslare Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,038,000 River Oaks Sec 1 210 River Oaks Rd Brentwood 37027 $928,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 1417 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027