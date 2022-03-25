Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for February 28, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,800,000River Oaks Sec 26213 Bridlewood LnBrentwood37027
$2,252,500Heathrow Hills5207 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$2,150,000Elmbrooke Sec 19425 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Valle Verde1625 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$1,752,500Morgan Farms Sec41849 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,750,000Murray Est414 Dahlia DrBrentwood37027
$1,729,000Heathrow Hills5214 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$1,680,274Traditions Sec41861 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,610,000Glenellen Est Sec 11608 Glenellen WayBrentwood37027
$1,550,000Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 21086 Wilshire WayBrentwood37027
$1,413,072Allens Green1748 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,261,000Brentwood Est Unit 19101 Meadowlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Whetstone Ph2702 Rosslare CirBrentwood37027
$1,038,000River Oaks Sec 1210 River Oaks RdBrentwood37027
$928,000Brenthaven Sec 51417 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027

