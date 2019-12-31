These are our most-read stories of 2019.
15 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Martin Luther King Jr was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read more.
2Stranded Teen Driver Attacked in Franklin Along I-65
A man attacked a stranded teen on the side of I-65 in March. Read more.
3Wendy’s Closes Franklin Location
The Hillsboro Road Wendy’s location permanently closed on June 9. Read more.
4“Chrisley Knows Best” Reality Stars Purchase Brentwood Home
The reality stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” is calling Brentwood home. Realtor.com reports that Julie Chrisley purchased the home back in April for $3,375,000. Read more.
5Gigi’s Cupcakes Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Gigi’s Cupcakes, which began in Nashville back in 2008 but now is operated out of Texas, filed for bankruptcy Chapter 11 in January 2019. Read more.
6Williamson County Eateries that Closed in 2019
There were a lot of new food choices in Williamson County for 2019. Unfortunately, not all locations managed to stay in business. Here is a list of eateries that closed in 2019. Read more.
7Morgane Stapleton Opens Store in Leiper’s Fork
The talented singer, mother of five and wife of Chris Stapleton is now sharing her love of jewelry with a new store in Leiper’s Fork called Tennessee Turquoise. Read more.
8Beathard Family Releases Statement
Two Battle Ground Academy alum, Clayton Beathard (22) and Paul Trapeni III (21), were fatally stabbed during a fight December 21 outside a Nashville bar. The Beathard family released a statement. Read more.
9New Franklin Restaurant The Rutledge Releases Menu
As we wait patiently for The Rutledge to open at 105 International Drive in Franklin, the restaurant posted a copy of its menu on Facebook. Read more.
10When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree
Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor. Read more.