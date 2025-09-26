Top 10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Prime Video in October 2025

Prime Video is delivering an exceptional October 2025 lineup with star-studded originals, beloved classics, and compelling documentaries. Full October 2025 Schedule!

1. Play Dirty (October 1)

Mark Wahlberg leads an expert thief crew in this action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. When they stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob, expect high-stakes heists and intense confrontations.

2. John Candy: I Like Me (October 10)

This heartfelt documentary from Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds features never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with comedy legends including Dan Aykroyd, Mel Brooks, Eugene Levy, and Steve Martin. A must-watch tribute to the beloved comedy icon.

3. Saquon (October 9)

Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, this feature-length documentary chronicles Saquon Barkley’s journey to Super Bowl glory with the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing his resilience through injury and contract disputes as an elite NFL running back.

4. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (October 22)

Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy star in this mind-bending thriller about Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father’s suicide and begins experiencing disturbing phenomena that can’t be explained. Coben’s psychological mysteries never disappoint.

5. Allen Iv3rson (October 23)

This three-part docuseries explores the captivating life of basketball legend Allen Iverson, whose authentic voice and unapologetic style revolutionized NBA culture and paved the way for future generations.

6. Hedda (October 29)

Tessa Thompson stars in Nia DaCosta’s provocative modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Thompson’s Hedda is torn between the lingering ache of past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life.

7. Casino Royale (October 1)

Daniel Craig’s explosive debut as James Bond returns to Prime Video. This gritty reboot redefined the franchise with intense poker games, spectacular action sequences, and a more vulnerable 007.

8. Hazbin Hotel (October 29)

Created by Vivienne Medrano, this animated series follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. A unique blend of dark comedy and musical numbers.

9. The Breakfast Club (October 1)

John Hughes’ iconic coming-of-age film about five high school students spending Saturday detention together remains as relevant and moving today as it was in 1985. A perfect choice for both nostalgic viewers and newcomers.

10. Maintenance Required (October 8)

Madelaine Petsch stars as Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop who must reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. A charming romantic comedy with heart and humor.

