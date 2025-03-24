Top 10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases for April 2025. Complete Disney+ April Release list!
- Andor (Season 2) – The highly anticipated conclusion to this Emmy-nominated Star Wars thriller premieres April 22 with three episodes, promising political intrigue and Cassian’s transformation into a rebel hero.
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Catch the finale of this series on April 15, following the inevitable collision course between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.
- Doctor Who (Season 2) – The new season premiering April 12 follows the Doctor and Belinda Chandra on an epic quest with mysterious forces, greater dangers, and wilder terrors.
- Sea Lions of the Galapagos – This Disneynature documentary narrated by Brendan Fraser (April 22) follows Leo, a sea lion pup, on his lifelong journey.
- Light & Magic (Season 2) – The three-part series premiering April 18 explores ILM’s revolutionary digital era, including the creation of the first fully realized CG character.
- David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two new episodes on April 7 of this documentary series that explores incredible feats that look like magic across extraordinary cultures.
- Not Just a Goof – This documentary premiering April 7 explores the untold story of “A Goofy Movie,” its initial disappointment, and surprising cultural resurgence.
- The Abyss (4K) – James Cameron’s underwater sci-fi classic arrives in stunning 4K resolution on April 11.
- Titanic: The Digital Resurrection – Available April 12, likely a documentary or enhanced version of the iconic film.
- Pets – Premiering April 11, this documentary celebrates the extraordinary relationships between animals and their people around the world.
