Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 3-6, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$9,506,000Sam Donald RdBrentwood37027
$3,820,0001614 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$3,650,000Troubadour Sec78008 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$2,585,000Governors Club The Ph 545 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Meeks RdFranklin37064
$1,955,259Lookaway Farms Sec26105 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,725,000Magnolia Vale Ph 21010 Morgans Landing CtBrentwood37027
$1,700,000DuplexPort Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$1,550,000Fincher Ronald1021 Tulloss RdFranklin37067
$1,350,000Vaughn RdNashville37221

