Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 3

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 3-6, 2023.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$9,506,000
|Sam Donald Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,820,000
|1614 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,650,000
|Troubadour Sec7
|8008 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,585,000
|Governors Club The Ph 5
|45 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,955,259
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6105 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,725,000
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|1010 Morgans Landing Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Duplex
|Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000
|Fincher Ronald
|1021 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221