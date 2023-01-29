Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 3

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 3-6, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $9,506,000 Sam Donald Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,820,000 1614 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,650,000 Troubadour Sec7 8008 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $2,585,000 Governors Club The Ph 5 45 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Meeks Rd Franklin 37064 $1,955,259 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6105 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,725,000 Magnolia Vale Ph 2 1010 Morgans Landing Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Duplex Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000 Fincher Ronald 1021 Tulloss Rd Franklin 37067 $1,350,000 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221