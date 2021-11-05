Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for October 14-20, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$885,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph161007 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174Map
$755,000Belshire Ph31094 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174Map
$720,000Spring Hill Place Sec 91392 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174Map
$718,206Brixworth Ph7a8048 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174Map
$638,250Brixworth Ph69059 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174Map
$635,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a1030 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174Map
$600,000Campbell Station Sec 22064 N Amber DrSpring Hill37174Map
$550,000Dakota Pointe Ph 23103 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174Map
$465,000Copper Ridge Ph7111 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174Map
$450,000Wakefield Sec 33023 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174Map

