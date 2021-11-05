Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $885,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 1007 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map $755,000 Belshire Ph3 1094 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 Map $720,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 1392 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 Map $718,206 Brixworth Ph7a 8048 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 Map $638,250 Brixworth Ph6 9059 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 Map $635,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 1030 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map $600,000 Campbell Station Sec 2 2064 N Amber Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map $550,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3103 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 Map $465,000 Copper Ridge Ph7 111 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 Map $450,000 Wakefield Sec 3 3023 Farmville Cir Spring Hill 37174 Map