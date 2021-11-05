Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$885,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|1007 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$755,000
|Belshire Ph3
|1094 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$720,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1392 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$718,206
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8048 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$638,250
|Brixworth Ph6
|9059 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$635,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1030 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$600,000
|Campbell Station Sec 2
|2064 N Amber Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$550,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3103 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$465,000
|Copper Ridge Ph7
|111 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$450,000
|Wakefield Sec 3
|3023 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map