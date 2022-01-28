Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Jan. 3-7, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 3-7, 2022. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$784,822Brixworth Ph7a8008 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174Map
$777,500Spring Hill Place Sec 21427 Savannah Park DrSpring Hill37174Map
$685,571Brixworth Ph7a8046 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174Map
$679,900Bluebird Hollow Ph13017 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$654,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph13001 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174Map
$632,900Brixworth Ph7a8047 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174Map
$599,644Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2133 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174Map
$577,200Dakota Pointe Ph 23000 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174Map
$548,877Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2373 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$535,096Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2139 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174Map

