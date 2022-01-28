Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Jan. 3-7, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 3-7, 2022. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$784,822
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8008 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$777,500
|Spring Hill Place Sec 2
|1427 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$685,571
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8046 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$679,900
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3017 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$654,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1
|3001 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$632,900
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8047 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$599,644
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|133 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$577,200
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3000 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$548,877
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|373 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,096
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|139 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map