Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Jan. 3-7, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 3-7, 2022.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $784,822 Brixworth Ph7a 8008 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 Map $777,500 Spring Hill Place Sec 2 1427 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map $685,571 Brixworth Ph7a 8046 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 Map $679,900 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3017 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $654,900 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 3001 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 Map $632,900 Brixworth Ph7a 8047 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 Map $599,644 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 133 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map $577,200 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3000 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 Map $548,877 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 373 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $535,096 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 139 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map