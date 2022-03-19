Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for February 22, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 22-25, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$850,000Campbell Station Sec 152017 Gweneth DrSpring Hill37174
$705,068Brixworth Ph7a8027 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$649,900Bluebird Hollow Ph13006 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$596,950Bluebird Hollow Ph13020 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$573,346Bluebird Hollow Ph13014 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$570,950Bluebird Hollow Ph13018 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$530,000Burtonwood Ph 52909 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$525,207Willowvale @harvey Springs2004 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$520,990Dartford Ph23011 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$516,000Petra Commons236 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174

