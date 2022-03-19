Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for February 22, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 22-25, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$850,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2017 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$705,068
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8027 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,900
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3006 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$596,950
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3020 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,346
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3014 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,950
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3018 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|Burtonwood Ph 5
|2909 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,207
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|2004 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,990
|Dartford Ph2
|3011 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$516,000
|Petra Commons
|236 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174