Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for February 22, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 22-25, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $850,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 2017 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $705,068 Brixworth Ph7a 8027 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $649,900 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3006 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $596,950 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3020 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $573,346 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3014 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $570,950 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3018 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000 Burtonwood Ph 5 2909 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $525,207 Willowvale @harvey Springs 2004 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $520,990 Dartford Ph2 3011 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $516,000 Petra Commons 236 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174