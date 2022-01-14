Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Dec. 28-30, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$7,481,990
|Medical Campus @
|3098 Campbell Station Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$875,000
|Benevento Ph 1
|3213 Santa Sofia Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1397 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$719,608
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6084 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$664,900
|Belshire Ph3
|5003 Pinhill Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3092 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,950
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3010 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$555,812
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3012 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$552,500
|Wades Grove Sec13
|8011 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$541,100
|Dartford Ph2
|3014 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
