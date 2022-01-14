Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Dec. 28-30, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
spring hill property transfers

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$7,481,990Medical Campus @3098 Campbell Station PkwySpring Hill37174Map
$875,000Benevento Ph 13213 Santa Sofia WaySpring Hill37174Map
$825,000Spring Hill Place Sec 91397 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174Map
$719,608Brixworth Ph7c6084 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174Map
$664,900Belshire Ph35003 Pinhill PassSpring Hill37174Map
$620,000Dakota Pointe Ph 23092 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174Map
$560,950Bluebird Hollow Ph13010 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$555,812Bluebird Hollow Ph13012 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$552,500Wades Grove Sec138011 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174Map
$541,100Dartford Ph23014 Posada CtSpring Hill37174Map

