Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Dec. 28-30, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $7,481,990 Medical Campus @ 3098 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 Map $875,000 Benevento Ph 1 3213 Santa Sofia Way Spring Hill 37174 Map $825,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 1397 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 Map $719,608 Brixworth Ph7c 6084 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 Map $664,900 Belshire Ph3 5003 Pinhill Pass Spring Hill 37174 Map $620,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3092 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 Map $560,950 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3010 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $555,812 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3012 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $552,500 Wades Grove Sec13 8011 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill 37174 Map $541,100 Dartford Ph2 3014 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 Map