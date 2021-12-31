Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Dec. 13-17, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 13-17, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $825,000 Brixworth Ph7c 6051 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 Map $750,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 3025 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 Map $750,000 Campbell Station Sec 13 2000 Thurmond Ct Spring Hill 37174 Map $740,798 Brixworth Ph7b 9012 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 Map $725,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 2027 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map $677,430 Brixworth Ph7a 8045 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 Map $590,000 Burtonwood Ph 3 274 Canvasback Ct Spring Hill 37174 Map $576,951 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 135 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 Map $550,000 Belshire Ph 1 1029 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 Map $527,500 Wakefield Sec 4 3015 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 Map