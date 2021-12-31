Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Dec. 13-17, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 13-17, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$825,000
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6051 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$750,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11
|3025 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$750,000
|Campbell Station Sec 13
|2000 Thurmond Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$740,798
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9012 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$725,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2027 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$677,430
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8045 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$590,000
|Burtonwood Ph 3
|274 Canvasback Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$576,951
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|135 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$550,000
|Belshire Ph 1
|1029 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map
|$527,500
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3015 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|Map