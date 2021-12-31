Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Dec. 13-17, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
spring hill property transfers

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 13-17, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$825,000Brixworth Ph7c6051 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174Map
$750,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph113025 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174Map
$750,000Campbell Station Sec 132000 Thurmond CtSpring Hill37174Map
$740,798Brixworth Ph7b9012 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174Map
$725,000Campbell Station Sec 152027 Gweneth DrSpring Hill37174Map
$677,430Brixworth Ph7a8045 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174Map
$590,000Burtonwood Ph 3274 Canvasback CtSpring Hill37174Map
$576,951Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2135 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174Map
$550,000Belshire Ph 11029 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174Map
$527,500Wakefield Sec 43015 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174Map

