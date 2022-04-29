Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for April 4, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for April 4-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,010,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8008 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$985,000
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9012 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$885,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|2003 White Rock Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,320
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6063 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4
|1991 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$827,635
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6045 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Benevento Ph 2
|3207 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Wades Grove Sec17a
|3017 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2
|1024 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,951
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6062 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174