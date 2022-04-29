Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for April 4, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for April 4-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,010,000 Autumn Ridge Ph5 8008 Puddleduck Ln Spring Hill 37174 $985,000 Brixworth Ph7b 9012 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $885,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b 2003 White Rock Cir Spring Hill 37174 $850,320 Brixworth Ph7c 6063 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 1991 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $827,635 Brixworth Ph7c 6045 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Benevento Ph 2 3207 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Wades Grove Sec17a 3017 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 1024 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $730,951 Brixworth Ph7c 6062 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174