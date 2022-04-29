Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for April 4, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for April 4-8, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,010,000Autumn Ridge Ph58008 Puddleduck LnSpring Hill37174
$985,000Brixworth Ph7b9012 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$885,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b2003 White Rock CirSpring Hill37174
$850,320Brixworth Ph7c6063 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph41991 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$827,635Brixworth Ph7c6045 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$825,000Benevento Ph 23207 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$825,000Wades Grove Sec17a3017 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$750,000Benevento East Ph3 Sec21024 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$730,951Brixworth Ph7c6062 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174

