Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for September 19, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 19-23, 2022.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode 3468000 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Sweetleaf Way Franklin 37064 2169000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 1106 Battlewood St Franklin 37064 1899000 Wynfield Village 1017 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 1850000 Grace Valley Farm Est 3569 St Ignatius Ln Franklin 37064 1800000 Westhaven Sec 58 843 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 1755000 Longwood Sec 1 937 Cherry Grove Rd Franklin 37069 1675000 Dallas Downs Sec 3 402 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 1550000 811 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 1400000 5536 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 1300000 Ashton Park Sec 1 106 Ashton Park Blvd Franklin 37067