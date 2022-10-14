Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for September 19, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 19-23, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|3468000
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|Sweetleaf Way
|Franklin
|37064
|2169000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|1106 Battlewood St
|Franklin
|37064
|1899000
|Wynfield Village
|1017 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|1850000
|Grace Valley Farm Est
|3569 St Ignatius Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|1800000
|Westhaven Sec 58
|843 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|1755000
|Longwood Sec 1
|937 Cherry Grove Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|1675000
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|402 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|1550000
|811 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|1400000
|5536 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|1300000
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|106 Ashton Park Blvd
|Franklin
|37067