Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for September 19, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Property Transfers in Nolensville

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 19-23, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
3468000Simmons Ridge Sec9Sweetleaf WayFranklin37064
2169000Battlewood Est Sec 11106 Battlewood StFranklin37064
1899000Wynfield Village1017 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
1850000Grace Valley Farm Est3569 St Ignatius LnFranklin37064
1800000Westhaven Sec 58843 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
1755000Longwood Sec 1937 Cherry Grove RdFranklin37069
1675000Dallas Downs Sec 3402 Melba CirFranklin37064
1550000811 Columbia AveFranklin37064
14000005536 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
1300000Ashton Park Sec 1106 Ashton Park BlvdFranklin37067

