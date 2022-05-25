Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 2, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 2-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,010,767 Moon Thomas William 5104 Aberleigh Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,975,000 Cook 903 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Kinnard Springs Sec 2 3233 Baker Ln Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Harkin Brendan 2201 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $2,600,000 Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a 3070 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Crews Charles E Jr 5892 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,387,000 Westhaven Sec57 3036 Conar St Franklin 37064 $2,350,000 5309 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $2,299,000 Westhaven Sec 18 1613 Grassmere Rd Franklin 37064