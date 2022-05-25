Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 2, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 2-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,010,767
|Moon Thomas William
|5104 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,975,000
|Cook
|903 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Kinnard Springs Sec 2
|3233 Baker Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Harkin Brendan
|2201 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,600,000
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a
|3070 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5892 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,387,000
|Westhaven Sec57
|3036 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000
|5309 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,299,000
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1613 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|37064