Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 2, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 2-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,010,767Moon Thomas William5104 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,975,000Cook903 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$2,700,000Kinnard Springs Sec 23233 Baker LnFranklin37064
$2,650,000Harkin Brendan2201 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$2,600,000Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a3070 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$2,400,000Crews Charles E Jr5892 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,387,000Westhaven Sec573036 Conar StFranklin37064
$2,350,0005309 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$2,300,000Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$2,299,000Westhaven Sec 181613 Grassmere RdFranklin37064

