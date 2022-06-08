Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 16, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,200,000
|232 Public Sq
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,896,000
|Westhaven Sec57
|3006 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,459,000
|Ivan Creek
|4909 Buds Farm Ln W
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Jcm Inv Llc
|5401 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1
|1436 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,009,069
|Westhaven Sec52
|1001 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|4072 Gen Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,710,000
|Whitehall Farms Sec 3
|1074 Whitehall Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|Avalon Sec 3
|621 Countess Nicole Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,590,000
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1
|2708 Deer Haven Ct
|Franklin
|37067