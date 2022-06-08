Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 16, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,200,000232 Public SqFranklin37064
$2,896,000Westhaven Sec573006 Conar StFranklin37064
$2,459,000Ivan Creek4909 Buds Farm Ln WFranklin37064
$2,100,000Jcm Inv Llc5401 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$2,100,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11436 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$2,009,069Westhaven Sec521001 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,725,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec24072 Gen Martin LnFranklin37064
$1,710,000Whitehall Farms Sec 31074 Whitehall DrFranklin37069
$1,600,000Avalon Sec 3621 Countess Nicole CtFranklin37067
$1,590,000Belle Chase Farms Sec 12708 Deer Haven CtFranklin37067

