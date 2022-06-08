Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 16, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,200,000 232 Public Sq Franklin 37064 $2,896,000 Westhaven Sec57 3006 Conar St Franklin 37064 $2,459,000 Ivan Creek 4909 Buds Farm Ln W Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Jcm Inv Llc 5401 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 1 1436 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $2,009,069 Westhaven Sec52 1001 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 4072 Gen Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,710,000 Whitehall Farms Sec 3 1074 Whitehall Dr Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 Avalon Sec 3 621 Countess Nicole Ct Franklin 37067 $1,590,000 Belle Chase Farms Sec 1 2708 Deer Haven Ct Franklin 37067