Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for July 5, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 5-8, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$6,110,590Woodlands TownhomesGrey Oak Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,828,000Kemp4563 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$3,499,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21501 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$2,850,000Laurelbrooke Sec 51405 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$2,500,000Westhaven Sec 131602 Championship BlvdFranklin37067
$1,985,000Westhaven Sec52930 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,975,000Laurelbrooke Sec 71505 Kimberleigh CtFranklin37069
$1,850,000Brienz Valley Sec32235 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000Montpier Farms Sec 41215 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$1,543,940Allston East329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064

