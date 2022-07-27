Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for July 5, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 5-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $6,110,590 Woodlands Townhomes Grey Oak Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,828,000 Kemp 4563 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $3,499,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 1501 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $2,850,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 5 1405 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $2,500,000 Westhaven Sec 13 1602 Championship Blvd Franklin 37067 $1,985,000 Westhaven Sec52 930 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,975,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1505 Kimberleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $1,850,000 Brienz Valley Sec3 2235 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Montpier Farms Sec 4 1215 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $1,543,940 Allston East 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064