Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for July 5, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 5-8, 2022.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$6,110,590
|Woodlands Townhomes
|Grey Oak Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,828,000
|Kemp
|4563 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,499,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1501 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,850,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 5
|1405 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 13
|1602 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,985,000
|Westhaven Sec52
|930 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,975,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1505 Kimberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,850,000
|Brienz Valley Sec3
|2235 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|1215 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,543,940
|Allston East
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064