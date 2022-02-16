Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 24-28, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 24-28, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $11,000,000 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $4,100,000 Franklin Manor Apts 333 11th Ave N Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $3,685,250 3200 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37069 $3,650,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b 1813 Pace Haven Franklin 37069 $3,150,000 River Oaks Sec 1 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $2,350,000 Murphy 4640 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Rohrer Randall 5720 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,167,025 5895 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $2,067,928 Westhaven Sec52 830 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064