Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 24-28, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Stock Image

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 24-28, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$11,000,000Columbia PkFranklin37064
$4,100,000Franklin Manor Apts333 11th Ave NFranklin37064
$4,000,000Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$3,685,2503200 Del Rio PkFranklin37069
$3,650,000Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b1813 Pace HavenFranklin37069
$3,150,000River Oaks Sec 1Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$2,350,000Murphy4640 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$2,200,000Rohrer Randall5720 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,167,0255895 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$2,067,928Westhaven Sec52830 Jasper AveFranklin37064

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here