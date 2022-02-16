Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 24-28, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 24-28, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$11,000,000
|Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,100,000
|Franklin Manor Apts
|333 11th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,685,250
|3200 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,650,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b
|1813 Pace Haven
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,150,000
|River Oaks Sec 1
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000
|Murphy
|4640 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Rohrer Randall
|5720 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,167,025
|5895 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,067,928
|Westhaven Sec52
|830 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064