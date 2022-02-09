Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 17-21, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,900,000 Cool Springs East Sec 31 320 Billingsly Ct Franklin 37067 $3,375,000 Westhaven Sec33 501 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $3,100,000 Galleria Commercial Complx 1911 Mallory Ln Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Natchez Valley Ph 1 1067 Natchez Valley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Westhaven Sec 12 638 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,810,000 Ivan Creek 4908 Buds Farm Ln W Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Mcginn Est 432 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 $1,700,000 Lockwood Tim And Karla 3027 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 2379 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $1,575,000 Harts Landmark 2175 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069