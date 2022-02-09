Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 17-21, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,900,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 31
|320 Billingsly Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,375,000
|Westhaven Sec33
|501 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,100,000
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|1911 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Natchez Valley Ph 1
|1067 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Westhaven Sec 12
|638 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,810,000
|Ivan Creek
|4908 Buds Farm Ln W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Mcginn Est
|432 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,700,000
|Lockwood Tim And Karla
|3027 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|2379 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,575,000
|Harts Landmark
|2175 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069