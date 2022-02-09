Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 17-21, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,900,000Cool Springs East Sec 31320 Billingsly CtFranklin37067
$3,375,000Westhaven Sec33501 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$3,100,000Galleria Commercial Complx1911 Mallory LnFranklin37064
$2,000,000Natchez Valley Ph 11067 Natchez Valley LnFranklin37064
$1,950,000Westhaven Sec 12638 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,810,000Ivan Creek4908 Buds Farm Ln WFranklin37064
$1,725,000Mcginn Est432 Cotton LnFranklin37069
$1,700,000Lockwood Tim And Karla3027 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,625,0002379 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$1,575,000Harts Landmark2175 Hartland RdFranklin37069

