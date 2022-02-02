Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 10-14, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$93,600,000Stream Valley Sec19Ledgebrook DrFranklin37064Map
$7,587,958Oak Meadow DrFranklin37064
$6,500,0003320 Southall RdFranklin37064Map
$2,478,2803501 Bailey RdFranklin37064Map
$2,330,000Carolina Close112 Patricia Lee CtFranklin37069Map
$2,150,000Lynnwood Downs3033 Smith LnFranklin37069Map
$1,998,800Westhaven Sec59907 Jasper AveFranklin37064Map
$1,750,000Ivan Creek4601 Nadine LnFranklin37064Map
$1,725,000Hirsch MatthewGreen Chapel RdFranklin37064
$1,400,000Keystone Sec 21409 Vintage CirFranklin37064Map

