Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 10-14, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $93,600,000 Stream Valley Sec19 Ledgebrook Dr Franklin 37064 Map $7,587,958 Oak Meadow Dr Franklin 37064 $6,500,000 3320 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 Map $2,478,280 3501 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 Map $2,330,000 Carolina Close 112 Patricia Lee Ct Franklin 37069 Map $2,150,000 Lynnwood Downs 3033 Smith Ln Franklin 37069 Map $1,998,800 Westhaven Sec59 907 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 Map $1,750,000 Ivan Creek 4601 Nadine Ln Franklin 37064 Map $1,725,000 Hirsch Matthew Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Keystone Sec 2 1409 Vintage Cir Franklin 37064 Map