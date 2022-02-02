Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 10-14, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$93,600,000
|Stream Valley Sec19
|Ledgebrook Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,587,958
|Oak Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,500,000
|3320 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,478,280
|3501 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,330,000
|Carolina Close
|112 Patricia Lee Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,150,000
|Lynnwood Downs
|3033 Smith Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,998,800
|Westhaven Sec59
|907 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Ivan Creek
|4601 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Hirsch Matthew
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Keystone Sec 2
|1409 Vintage Cir
|Franklin
|37064
