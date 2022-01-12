Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Dec. 28-30, 2021

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$11,500,000Belle Vista Of Legends414 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069Map
$11,025,0001996 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064Map
$8,200,000Sauter Ella1888 W Harpeth RdFranklin37064Map
$4,700,000426 Cotton LnFranklin37069Map
$2,125,000Temple Hills The Links916 Gold Hill CtFranklin37069Map
$1,925,000Westhaven Sec 41705 Championship BlvdFranklin37064Map
$1,616,400Westhaven Sec 58Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064Map
$1,485,075Wynfield Village1012 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064Map
$1,440,837Lookaway Farms Sec16318 Turkey Foot CtFranklin37067Map
$1,424,900Brewer-southard747 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069Map

