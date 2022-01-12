Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Dec. 28-30, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$11,500,000
|Belle Vista Of Legends
|414 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|Map
|$11,025,000
|1996 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$8,200,000
|Sauter Ella
|1888 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$4,700,000
|426 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|Map
|$2,125,000
|Temple Hills The Links
|916 Gold Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|Map
|$1,925,000
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1705 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,616,400
|Westhaven Sec 58
|Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,485,075
|Wynfield Village
|1012 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,440,837
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6318 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|Map
|$1,424,900
|Brewer-southard
|747 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|Map