Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Dec. 28-30, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $11,500,000 Belle Vista Of Legends 414 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 Map $11,025,000 1996 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 Map $8,200,000 Sauter Ella 1888 W Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 Map $4,700,000 426 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 Map $2,125,000 Temple Hills The Links 916 Gold Hill Ct Franklin 37069 Map $1,925,000 Westhaven Sec 4 1705 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 Map $1,616,400 Westhaven Sec 58 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 Map $1,485,075 Wynfield Village 1012 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 Map $1,440,837 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6318 Turkey Foot Ct Franklin 37067 Map $1,424,900 Brewer-southard 747 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 Map