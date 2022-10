Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in College Grove for September 26, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in College Grove Tennessee for September 26-30, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,275,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7080 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $4,524,813 Grove Sec 14 9056 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $3,000,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1 Patton Rd College Grove 37046 $2,683,518 Troubadour Sec7 7541 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $2,683,518 Troubadour Sec7 7537 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $1,871,500 Grove Sec16 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,375,000 4933 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,100,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 7082 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $850,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7649 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $799,500 Falls Grove Sec 2 6709 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046