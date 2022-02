Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in College Grove for Jan. 17-21, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in College Grove Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,100,000 St James 5007 Hilltop Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,375,000 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $1,900,000 Grove Sec 2 6074 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $1,600,000 Grove Sec13 9221 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $912,000 Grove Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $799,966 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7205 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $750,365 Falls Grove Sec6 7142 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $510,000 Pbs Holdings Llc 6429 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $500,000 Grove Sec7 8560 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $450,000 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046