Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in College Grove for April 18, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in College Grove Tennessee for April 18-22, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $6,200,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7555 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $4,000,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7053 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $3,250,000 Troubadour Sec6 8213 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $2,850,000 Westhaven Sec52 1000 Jasper Ave College Grove 37046 $2,324,816 Grove Sec13 8844 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,150,000 Falls Grove Sec 1 6772 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $800,000 Brasfield Shayne F 6595 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $800,000 Sarai Land Company Llc 6603 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $780,205 Falls Grove Sec6 7134 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $700,000 Nelson Creek Horton Hwy College Grove 37046