Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Sept. 26, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Stock Image

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for September 26-30, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

priceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,400,0009944 Maupin RdBrentwood37027
$4,225,0009814 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$4,222,901Witherspoon Sec79308 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$3,825,000Governors Club The Ph 532 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$3,806,509Witherspoon Sec79309 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$2,900,000Country Club Est513 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Derby Glen Close6318 Ascot CloseBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Belle Rive509 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$1,825,000Woodlands @ Copperstone9739 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Belle Rive Sec 2528 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here