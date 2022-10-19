Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Sept. 26, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for September 26-30, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,400,000
|9944 Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,225,000
|9814 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,222,901
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9308 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,825,000
|Governors Club The Ph 5
|32 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,806,509
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9309 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000
|Country Club Est
|513 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Derby Glen Close
|6318 Ascot Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Belle Rive
|509 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,825,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9739 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Belle Rive Sec 2
|528 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027