Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Sept. 26, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for September 26-30, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,400,000 9944 Maupin Rd Brentwood 37027 $4,225,000 9814 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $4,222,901 Witherspoon Sec7 9308 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,825,000 Governors Club The Ph 5 32 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $3,806,509 Witherspoon Sec7 9309 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,900,000 Country Club Est 513 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Derby Glen Close 6318 Ascot Close Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Belle Rive 509 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,825,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9739 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Belle Rive Sec 2 528 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027