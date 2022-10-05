Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Sept. 12, 2022

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,200,000Governors Club Ph 9-b50 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$2,712,267935 Edmondson Pike935 Edmondson PikeBrentwood37027
$1,685,000Meadow Lake Sec 25202 Lake CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000River Oaks Sec 5305 Appomattox DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Woodlands @ Copperstone1464 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,180,000Brenthaven Sec 11215 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Raintree Forest So Sec 31755 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$1,062,000Concord Country Est Sec 11203 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Fountainhead Sec 2803 Quail Valley DrBrentwood37027

