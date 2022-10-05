Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Sept. 12, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for September 12-16, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,200,000
|Governors Club Ph 9-b
|50 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,712,267
|935 Edmondson Pike
|935 Edmondson Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,685,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5202 Lake Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|River Oaks Sec 5
|305 Appomattox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|1464 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,180,000
|Brenthaven Sec 1
|1215 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 3
|1755 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,062,000
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1203 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Fountainhead Sec 2
|803 Quail Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027