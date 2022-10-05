Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Sept. 12, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for September 12-16, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,200,000 Governors Club Ph 9-b 50 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $2,712,267 935 Edmondson Pike 935 Edmondson Pike Brentwood 37027 $1,685,000 Meadow Lake Sec 2 5202 Lake Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 River Oaks Sec 5 305 Appomattox Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 1464 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,180,000 Brenthaven Sec 1 1215 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 3 1755 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 3 1755 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,062,000 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1203 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Fountainhead Sec 2 803 Quail Valley Dr Brentwood 37027